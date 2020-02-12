Rondel Walker Breaks PC West Scoring Record

STILLWATER -- Tuesday was a good day for Cowboy basketball. The Pokes traveled up to Manhattan, KS and picked up their second win in conference play, as well as their first road win in conference play with the 64-59 win over Kansas State.

Around the same time, Cowboy 2020 signee Rondel Walker was putting up 35 points in a 92-36 win over Lawton Eisenhower to become the Putnam City West all-time scoring leader. The win also marked PC West's eighth-straight win.

Walker has now recorded 1,543 points in 92 career games surpassing former PC West guard Marquis Johnson who currently plays for SWOSU.

Another interesting stat about Walker is that he also holds PC West's all-time steals record with 304. PC West still has three regular season games left, plus a possibility of playoff games to pad those numbers.

Walker is a 6-2, 160-pound guard that's a consensus four-star prospect and is composite ranked No. 95 in the 2020 class. Walker became the first commitment for Mike Boynton in the 2020 class, but was quickly joined by five-star guard Cade Cunningham and forward Montreal Pena to make up the highest-rated signing class during the modern recruiting era in Oklahoma State history.

What's more exciting is that Mike Boynton and Co. still have spots to fill. Three names to keep an eye on are Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Donovan Williams and JT Thor.

The Cowboys are in what appears to be the final three schools for Moncrieffe, were, and still appear to be the favorites to land Thor and Williams would be a great addition as he's one of the best players in Nebraska at the highest level of competition.