Rondel Walker Breaks PC West Scoring Record

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Tuesday was a good day for Cowboy basketball. The Pokes traveled up to Manhattan, KS and picked up their second win in conference play, as well as their first road win in conference play with the 64-59 win over Kansas State.

Around the same time, Cowboy 2020 signee Rondel Walker was putting up 35 points in a 92-36 win over Lawton Eisenhower to become the Putnam City West all-time scoring leader. The win also marked PC West's eighth-straight win.

Walker has now recorded 1,543 points in 92 career games surpassing former PC West guard Marquis Johnson who currently plays for SWOSU.

Another interesting stat about Walker is that he also holds PC West's all-time steals record with 304. PC West still has three regular season games left, plus a possibility of playoff games to pad those numbers.

Walker is a 6-2, 160-pound guard that's a consensus four-star prospect and is composite ranked No. 95 in the 2020 class. Walker became the first commitment for Mike Boynton in the 2020 class, but was quickly joined by five-star guard Cade Cunningham and forward Montreal Pena to make up the highest-rated signing class during the modern recruiting era in Oklahoma State history.

What's more exciting is that Mike Boynton and Co. still have spots to fill. Three names to keep an eye on are Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Donovan Williams and JT Thor.

The Cowboys are in what appears to be the final three schools for Moncrieffe, were, and still appear to be the favorites to land Thor and Williams would be a great addition as he's one of the best players in Nebraska at the highest level of competition.

Basketball

Smith Wants His Wrestlers to Do More Before Postseason

The individual rankings in college wrestling took some interesting turns this weekend and Oklahoma State lost some footing.

Robert Allen

Boynton May Get More with Kindness than Meanness

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton gets ejected in the OSU loss to top-ranked Baylor

Robert Allen

by

Spud the Poke

Oklahoma State Lands Cornerback Help In SEC Transfer

Per Christian Holmes twitter, the Missouri DB transfer has committed to Oklahoma State

Marshall Levenson

by

TuskaPoke

Cowboys Notch First Big 12 Road Win With 64-59 Road Win Over Kansas State

Oklahoma State snapped a four-game losing streak to Kansas State with a 64-59 win in Manhattan. It also marks the Cowboys first road win in Big 12 play.

Zach Lancaster

Maxwell Shows She Can Handle Emotions, Good, Bad, and Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Oklahoma State's Kelly Maxwell had quite the debut for Cowgirls softball.

Robert Allen

Tom Herman Poaching, Corner Solidifying, and Spring Football Calendar

Oklahoma State football has spring practice coming up, a new corner that will really help, and a coach staying that Texas wanted.

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Cowboys Among Three Schools to Land 2020 Wing

Oklahoma State is one step closer to the end of the recruiting process of 2020 Canadian wing Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Come Up Short Late Against No. 1 Baylor

Oklahoma State fought hard against the No. 1 team in the country, Baylor, but just couldn't close the gap late as Baylor won 78-70.

Zach Lancaster

by

TeaTownCowboy

Pokes Set to Face Kansas State for First Time This Season

After two of their better performances in Big 12 play, Oklahoma State is set to face Kansas State for the first time this season.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State to Honor 1995 Final Four Team

The Oklahoma State basketball program will be honoring the members and coaching staff of the 1995 Final Four Team during Saturday's game against Texas Tech

Zach Lancaster

by

High Def Poke