In-State 2021 Edmond Memorial Guard Includes Oklahoma State in Top Three

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co. are one step closer to possibly landing the first piece of the 2021 recruiting class. On Monday night, in-state guard prospect Sean Pedulla released his top three list which included the Cowboys.

Pedulla narrowed his offer list down from three, but has received offers from Oklahoma State, Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, Minnesota, Samford, SMU, St. Louis, Texas State, Troy, Tulsa, Virginia Tech and Wofford.

Pedulla is a 6-1, 175-pound point guard and is a three-star prospect in the 2021 class. He's the No. 2 overall prospect out of Oklahoma, just behind Heritage Hall's Trey Alexander, and is the No. 26 ranked point guard and No. 166 ranked player nationally.

Edmond Memorial went 20-4 overall last season, 11-3 in district play and finished the season third overall in Oklahoma 6A behind Midwest City and Booker T. Washington.

Pedulla plays on the AAU team Team Buddy Buckets and was recently named the MVP of the U17 point guards by Prep Hoops. While playing against Drive Nation out of Dallas, an AAU team that's annually loaded with top-tier talent from top to bottom, Pedulla dropped 31 points.

He's a do-it-all point guard with a high basketball IQ. He's an above-average passer and mid-range to outside scorer, but also has the ability to get down and dirty inside on both ends of the court.

As mentioned above, Boynton and Co. have yet to land a commit in the 2021 class, but there really isn't anything to worry about as the 2020 class got started late with Rondel Walker committed on Oct. 31.