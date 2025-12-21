Should Oklahoma State Be Concerned About Nonconference Struggles?

Oklahoma State has had some rough performances recently, and it might be reason for concern going into the final stretch of nonconference play.

On Sunday, OSU will be back in action against Cal State Fullerton looking to improve its 10-1 mark. While it’s hard for fans to complain too much about a 10-1 record after what’s happened in recent years in Stillwater, the Cowboys have still given plenty of reasons for fans to be a bit worried about how they might fare once Big 12 play begins.

On Thursday night, OSU looked to bounce back from its Bedlam loss last weekend by hosting an awful Kansas City team. Coming into the game as a nearly 30-point favorite, the Cowboys were expected to dominate from start to finish and respond in emphatic fashion on their home floor after a rivalry loss.

Instead, OSU looked much like some of the other teams that have graced the floor in Gallagher-Iba Arena over the past few years. The Cowboys allowed Kansas City to stick around throughout and even trailed in the second half against the 2-10 squad.

Combined with the Cowboys’ rough afternoon in Oklahoma City just a few days earlier, it seemed as if the wheels were getting close to falling off for Steve Lutz’s team after such a great start. Of course, OSU made some plays down the stretch and got stops and scores when it mattered to sneak past Kansas City, but the game was far from encouraging, even if the result ends up in the win column all the same.

As the Cowboys look to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, they will need to overcome some of the mistakes that have plagued them throughout nonconference play. While OSU’s poor play defensively and some of the other recurring errors throughout the first few weeks would’ve killed the Cowboys in Big 12 competition, facing a weak nonconference schedule has at least put OSU in a position to control its destiny once conference play arrives.

Likely entering Big 12 play with a 12-1 record, the Cowboys still control everything on their potential path to an NCAA Tournament bid.

Perhaps the most encouraging thing for OSU fans going into conference play with these valid concerns is that Lutz has been unafraid to address the things he wants to see his team do better. From wanting a greater emphasis on defense to wanting a more balanced and unselfish offensive approach, Lutz clearly knows what the team needs to do to get over the hump, but it will be up to the players on the floor to ensure that the Cowboys’ great nonconference stretch isn’t wasted.