Summer League Recap: Former Oklahoma State Forward Cam McGriff
Former Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Cameron McGriff had an up-and-down outing during his time with the Utah Jazz Summer League squad in Las Vegas. Utah would post a 1-4 record in the five games during the NBA's mini-camp, with McGriff playing in four of those games, drawing two starts in the process.
In his other appearances for Utah, the 2020 undrafted forward would come off the bench but still log some solid minutes for the Jazz. His two starts would come against the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards, with the Jazz even beating the Wizards to capture their only victory in Vegas.
His best scoring game would come in his first game against the Warriors. The 6-foot-7 forward would log five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points despite the Jazz's loss, showing his ability to catch fire and shoot the ball behind the arc comfortably.
Against the San Antonio Spurs, McGriff would have his worst outing during his time in Vegas, making zero shots out of his seven taken. While he would log five rebounds, he would likely like that game to be forgotten as soon as possible.
In Utah's only win of the Summer League mini-camp, he would flirt with a double-double, nabbing 10 rebounds for his team, but only logged seven points, knocking down one 3-pointer out of his six taken.
For his final outing, the undrafted forward would log double-digit points and six rebounds despite the Jazz taking a loss in their consolation game against the Chicago Bulls. In each game, McGriff showed his ability to be both defensive-minded and unafraid to shoot the three-ball, which has become a staple for wings in the league.
He'll now look forward to fall training camp, which is next for players, and if he can make it past cuts, then McGriff can land on a team that does offer plenty of opportunity to give out minutes.