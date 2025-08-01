Top 35 Hoops Recruit Billy White III Set to Visit Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State basketball fans have a lot to look forward to, and news just keeps getting better for the potential future of the program. Billy White III, the No. 31 prospect in the 2026 class per Rivals, has locked in six official visits, and the Cowboys made the list. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound small forward from Veterans Memorial High School in Corpus Christi is going to be a next-level game-changer.
He possesses elite shooting, defensive versatility and a high basketball IQ. White’s visits were confirmed to On3, which feature visits to LSU, Maryland, Oklahoma State, TCU, Kansas and Virginia. His stop in Stillwater on Sept. 28 has OSU buzzing with anticipation.
White’s summer with ASAK Elite on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit was a showcase of NBA-ready skills where he averaged 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while hitting 36% from 3-point land. His junior year stats are equally impressive. White dropped 18.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and shot a blistering 47% from deep. For Oklahoma State, under head coach Steve Lutz, White’s ability to stretch the floor and guard multiple positions aligns perfectly with the up-tempo, modern system Lutz is building in Stillwater.
White’s visit schedule starts with Virginia on Aug. 28, followed by SMU (Sept. 6) and Oklahoma State. TCU (Oct. 4), LSU (Oct. 11), and Maryland (Oct. 18) round out his tour. Kansas, a late contender with a July offer from Bill Self, will host White in mid-August, adding a blue-blood wrinkle to the race. Oklahoma State’s pitch is clear: early playing time in a revamped program with a coach known for developing wings. Lutz’s staff sees White as a cornerstone for a 2026 class that could elevate OSU back to Big 12 contention.
With White potentially planning to commit in October and sign in November, the Stillwater visit could be pivotal. While Kansas and LSU loom large, OSU’s proximity to Texas and tailored role for White make it a strong contender. As the recruitment heats up, Cowboy faithful will be watching closely, hoping White’s sharpshooting and versatility land in Gallagher-Iba Arena.