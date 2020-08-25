SI.com
Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Included in Top Five for 2021 Guard

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Mike Boynton and Co. are one step closer to filling the first spot in Oklahoma State's 2021 class.

On Monday evening, Wade Taylor dropped his top five list on Twitter and the Cowboys made the cut.

Also included with Oklahoma State is Iowa State, SMU, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

Iowa State has made an impressive run at Taylor as of late as 247Sports shows the Cyclones offering on Aug. 24.

As of the beginning of August, it appeared that Texas A&M was the leaders in the clubhouse with Taylor, but we've all seen Boynton and Co. do some incredible things in the Lone Star State.

Taylor is a 6-0, 180-point guard out of Lancaster (TX) High School in the 2021 class. Oklahoma State offered him way back in 2018 during his sophomore season and have been pushing hard to land him ever since.

In fact, Taylor was one of eight 2021 prospects I wrote about in the beginning of August to keep an eye on moving forward towards the Nov. signing period.

Boynton and Co. will be looking to add point guards in the 2021 class as they're set to lose at least one point guard in Cade Cunningham following the season. Also, if everything goes the way some are predicting, they'll need to add another one with Isaac Likekele also headed to the pros.

Taylor's a composite three-star prospect in the class, but he checks in as the No. 141 ranked prospect in the country, the No. 25 ranked point guard in the class and the No. 7 ranked prospect out of Texas. However, if you take a look at the 247Sports composite rankings, Taylor appears to be on the cusp of being named a four-star.

Basketball

