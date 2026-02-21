Cowboys Re-Sign RB Javonte Williams Ahead of Free Agency

The Cowboys are brining back running back Javonte Williams.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are re-signing Williams to a three-year, $24 million deal that includes $16 million in guarantees.

Williams returns to Dallas after a stellar first season with the Cowboys. He signed with the Cowboys on a one-year, $3.5 million deal last offseason and exceeded expectations as he carried the ball 252 times in 2025 for a career-high 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. It was the first time Williams surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in his career as he finished top-10 in both rushing yards and touchdowns.

Williams played a key part in the Cowboys turning into one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses this past season as they finished second in total yards per game and seventh in points per game. Now, he’s cashing in for his efforts and returning to Dallas on a multi-year deal while the Cowboys avoid letting another team sign him in free agency next month.

This is the start of what should be a busy offseason for the Cowboys, who also want to re-sign star receiver George Pickens and bolster their defense.

