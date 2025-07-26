All pokes

Why Playing Bedlam Basketball at a Neutral Site is Bad for the Rivalry

The Cowboys and Sooners should be in Stillwater and Norman, not Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Sooners forward Sam Godwin (10) and Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Robert Jennings II (25) jump for the ball during the opening tip during a men's college Bedlam basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. Oklahoma won 80-65.
Bedlam basketball is set for action again next season, but the programs might be making a mistake.

On Thursday, Oklahoma State announced that its Dec. 13 matchup against Oklahoma will now be a Bedlam doubleheader. With the game already set to be played at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, the Cowboys and Sooners will be matching up at a neutral site once again. 

While it’s great for the two programs to continue playing after conference realignment took their battles outside of the Big 12 race, there is still something missing by playing at a neutral site. Last season’s matchup had a rather underwhelming atmosphere, particularly for a game between an OSU squad that was playing well and a then-unbeaten Oklahoma team.

Had that game been in Stillwater, there would have been an electric atmosphere. With the Cowboys seemingly on the rise and looking to upset their biggest rival after they bolted for another conference, it could have been the highlight of Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Meanwhile, if the matchup was in Norman it could have been another great showcase of the Sooners’ home-court advantage. As they not only looked to stay unbeaten and prove they are a tier ahead of the Cowboys, the Sooners could’ve had another premier win to begin their season.

Instead, that game was in a rather underwhelming environment. Having that matchup at a neutral site simply goes against everything the rivalry is about.

After all, the name of the rivalry is Bedlam. The very definition of Bedlam is a scene of uproar and confusion. The only confusing part of last season’s Bedlam was why it felt like just another game.

While the rivalry has naturally become less important as a nonconference game, there should still be plenty of pride involved in playing against an in-state rival. Yet, there was little animosity between the two schools, and playing in such a lifeless environment certainly contributed to that.

