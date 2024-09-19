Odds Shifting in Oklahoma State's Favor Ahead of Utah Matchup
Oklahoma State is looking for a big win against the Big 12 favorite this weekend.
Following OSU and Utah’s wins against in-state rivals to complete an undefeated nonconference schedule, Utah opened as favorites in the top 15 matchup in Stillwater. Opening as a 2-point favorite, Utah seemed to be in a position to make a statement against OSU.
OSU being a 2.5 point favorite at home in a matchup of top 15 teams makes sense. However, going from an underdog at home to a favorite in a short amount of time raises questions.
The shift in the Cowboys' favor was somewhat abrupt, essentially going from a 2-point underdog to a 2.5-point favorite overnight. Perhaps it means the oddsmakers know something about the status of Utah quarterback Cam Rising.
After injuring his hand against Baylor in Week 2, Rising missed the Utes’ game at Utah State last week. The expectation has been for him to return for perhaps the most important game of Utah’s season.
However, there has been little confirmation about his status from Utah as the game approaches. While Utah’s coaches have said they are hopeful he will play, they have not given much about his status. Of course, that could be nothing more than gamesmanship, as OSU is having to prepare for both of Utah's potential starting quarterbacks.
Considering that Rising has not played an entire game against an FBS opponent since the 2022 Pac-12 Championship, there is a general uncertainty about how he might look in a high-pressure situation. Regardless of Rising’s status, the Utes have many impact players on both sides of the ball who will give OSU problems throughout the afternoon.
In the end, it seems that OSU will close as the favorite. Still, a last-minute update on Rising’s status could dramatically sway the spread again.
READ MORE: Game Preview: Oklahoma State and Utah Set For Top 15 Showdown
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.