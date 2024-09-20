Three Betting Locks For Oklahoma State's Big 12 Opener vs. Utah
Oklahoma State is set for its biggest home game of the season.
On Saturday, No. 14 OSU will host No. 12 Utah in the teams’ second all-time meeting and first as Big 12 foes. As two of the favorites to win the Big 12, this weekend could determine who makes it to Arlington.
While OSU will have its toughest task of the young season, winning against Utah could set Mike Gundy’s team up for one of the best years in school history.
Three betting locks for Oklahoma State vs. Utah:
Oklahoma State 4Q -130
The Cowboys needed a big fourth quarter to win against Arkansas in their only matchup against a power conference team this season. However, OSU failed to win the fourth quarter in its other two wins this season.
Against Utah in a top 15 matchup with conference title implications, the Cowboys will likely need a strong performance in the final frame. In five of OSU’s past six home games against ranked teams, which dates back through the 2021 season, it has won the fourth quarter while also winning all six games outright.
Alan Bowman Over 36.5 Pass Attempts
In the first three games, Bowman has hit 37 pass attempts only once in OSU’s double overtime win against Arkansas. Considering he did not have to finish against Tulsa and OSU had a large lead and ran somewhat effectively against South Dakota State, he has only needed to be a volume passer once.
Last season, Bowman came within three or fewer passes of hitting 37 attempts four times while hitting the mark in every other game as the regular starter. Considering he has shown improvement and comfortability through the nonconference schedule, OSU should have no issues relying on him to make plays in a close game.
Micah Bernard Anytime Touchdown -140
Utah’s leading rusher has also been a key figure in the passing game throughout the early season. In his sixth year at Utah, Bernard already has two touchdowns, with one on the ground and one as a receiver.
Considering how Arkansas rushed against OSU and Ja’Quinden Jackson’s early success in that game, don’t be surprised if Bernard not only finds the end zone but gets there multiple times on Saturday.
