Three Betting Locks For Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
Oklahoma State has another tough nonconference test this weekend.
On Saturday, OSU will kick off its first game against an FBS opponent this season when it hosts Arkansas. It should be one of the most fun environments in college football this week as OSu unveils Leslie O’Neal’s spot in the Ring of Honor and fans stripe Boone Pickens Stadium in orange and white.
After going 4-8 last season, Arkansas’ transfers are looking to help coach Sam Pittman turn his team around. With OSU looking to make a run at the College Football Playoff, this game is a marquee matchup for both squads.
Three locks for Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas:
Ollie Gordon anytime touchdown -800
Although it might not be the best odds, Gordon’s ability to get into the end zone should be an easy way to profit. Last season, Gordon scored a touchdown in every home game other than South Alabama.
After scoring three touchdowns last week and getting more involved in the passing game, Gordon should be a focal point of the offense all season, particularly against a physical SEC defense.
Taylen Green Passing + Rushing Yards Over 264.5
Last week against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Green had 229 passing yards and another 88 on the ground. Although he will have a significant step up in competition, Green will have an opportunity to make big plays against OSU.
In its first game, OSU’s defense was vulnerable to giving up big gains, and Green’s ability to extend plays could be enough to overwhelm the Cowboys’ defense at times. South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski combined for 281 yards in the opener. Considering OSU will also have a step up in competition, Green’s athleticism could be too much for OSU’s defense to handle, especially early.
Oklahoma State 2H -4.5
A good second-half team in 2023, OSU quickly extended its lead after halftime in Week 1. In the third quarter against SDSU, the Cowboys scored three touchdowns on their way to winning the second half by 13.
Considering the plethora of offensive weapons the Cowboys have and their ability to make plays in the open field, any lapses in the Arkansas defense will prove massive. With OSU having a tighter game in Week 1, it will be better prepared and conditioned to have everyone play all 60 minutes in comparison to an Arkansas team that led by seven touchdowns at halftime last week.
READ MORE: How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.