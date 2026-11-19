Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker is on the Cowboys’ player availability report for the first time this season as they prepare to face Arizona State on Saturday.

Mestamaker, who suffered what he called a right shoulder stinger in Saturday's loss to Texas Tech, was listed as questionable on the first report filed by Oklahoma State per Big 12 rules. The Cowboys must provide updates on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before game time.

During his press conference on Tuesday, head coach Eric Morris indicated that he believed Mestemaker was going to be “OK” for Saturday's game. Being listed as questionable on the first report could be seen as an encouraging sign that he is trending toward playing on Saturday.

Oklahoma State-Arizona State Player Report

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mestemaker had his right shoulder worked on twice by trainers in the first quarter after he appeared to hurt the shoulder when he was sacked on the third play from scrimmage by Texas Tech defensive lineman T.J. Holmes.

After the play he visibly shook his right arm as he walked to the sideline. That prompted his first treatment inside the player injury tent. Later in the first quarter trainers were working on the shoulder in full view of cameras while Mestemaker was sitting on the bench.

He wasn't 100%, though he did appear to gain most of his arm strength back by the second quarter. He was replaced midway through the fourth quarter of the 52-27 loss by backup Broderick Vehrs as the game was out of reach.

Mestemaker finished 27-of-42 for 277 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions as his eight-game streak of 300-yard passing games came to an end.

Morris said that he, his quarterback and the team's medical staff would communicate throughout the week to gauge his status for the game. The Cowboys have been eliminated from the Big 12 Championship game race and have already clinched a bowl game berth. But Morris said he wants to put the best players on the field for the final two games of the season. That indicates that if Mestemaker is healthy, he’ll play.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

He enters the game leading the country in passing yards (3,239) and touchdown passes (30). He has started in 24 straight games, dating back to a start in North Texas’ bowl game to end the 2024 season.

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State

Player Report: Wednesday

Oklahoma State

OUT: WR Dayvon Standard, TE Carson Kolb, DTLandon Dean

DOUBTFUL: LB Tate Romney, OL Desmond Magiya

QUESTIONABLE: QB Drew Mestemaker, TE Morgan McPhaul

PROBABLE: LB Ethan Wesloski

Arizona State

OUT: WR Omarion Miller, WR Harry Hassmann

QUESTIONABLE: OL Wade Helton