STILLWATER, Okla. — Eric Morris was honest after the Oklahoma State Cowboys lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. There is still a long way to go.

“We’re just not quite there yet as a program,” Morris said after the 52-27 loss.

That was apparent by the fourth quarter of the game. The stands had nearly cleared out, except for a swath of Texas Tech fans that filtered down to the lower bowl, anticipating seeing head coach Joey McGuire give them the “Guns Up” salute after the game. He did as he walked off the field.

The drizzle had cleared out (briefly — I was rained on walking back to my car) and, for the first time this season, Oklahoma State’s postgame tradition of playing the alma mater was a muted experience. It was a far cry from the euphoria of the Oregon victory two months ago.

This loss was different. Morris knew it. His Cowboys faced “the standard” in the Big 12 for the past 18 months and they fell short. Way short.

“As we continue to grow this program and get it to where we want to be, these are always kind of the measuring sticks, right?” he said. “This was a great opportunity for us. We don’t take that for granted. But this wasn’t our best brand of football.”

Opportunity lost right now. But that this game had drama at all says plenty for the future.

Oklahoma State’s Path Back Hits an Expected Bump

Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A little more than a year ago the Cowboys went to Lubbock to face the Red Raiders. Head coach Mike Gundy had been fired. Doug Meachem was the interim coach. Oklahoma State had lost six straight games after winning its opener and had lost 13 straight Big 12 games. That contest was non-competitive. The Red Raiders won, 42-0.

Nearly 13 months later the Cowboys hosted the Raiders with a No. 25 College Football Playoff ranking and a shot — albeit slight — at making the Big 12 Championship game. They needed to beat the Raiders to keep those slim hopes alive. Unlike last year, this game had actual stakes.

Tech wasn’t willing to play along. Malcolm Simmons returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. His return was eerily familiar to Cowboys fans. It was the same type of return Kansas State broke the previous week, which was called back due to a penalty. No such luck this time. The Red Raiders were up, 21-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Oklahoma State took the punch and had a great second quarter and made it a game. But the talent gap was clear. The Red Raiders dominated the Cowboys in the trenches. Offensive and defensive lines are the hardest thing to turn over in the transfer portal era. Think about Deion Sanders at Colorado. The trenches his first year in Boulder were atrocious. The Buffs were much better in Year 2.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

These Cowboys are better up front than that 2023 Colorado team. But the talent gap was considerable against Texas Tech. Oklahoma State couldn’t overcome it.

“We knew this wasn’t going to be an easy task,” Morris said. “Being able to change the culture internally is something that I’m proud of. This team has responded in the right way numerous times.”

“Culture” is that buzzword in football now that’s hard to pin down. Really great coaches name it. “The Process” or “The Patriot Way.” To my knowledge Morris hasn’t name his culture. But he clearly had an approach when he took over in December.

He focused on pulling veteran talent from the transfer portal. He wanted a team that could deliver wins right away. He felt that would rejuvenate the program, energize the fan base and get the Cowboys back to being a program worth paying attention to. Mission accomplished.

The 21-game FBS losing streak died after the Oregon win. The 18-game Big 12 losing streak didn’t make the trip back from Morgantown. The Cowboys are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2023. The only Big 12 game that really didn’t go the way it should have was Iowa State. There is energy around this program now.

Morris brought his best from North Texas, and many of those players have made the transition to reliable power conference players, with the most notable being quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins. It’s the Curt Cignetti way. He brought his best from James Madison and that helped put Indiana in the CFP his first season.

Cignetti is the outlier. What he did at Indiana is truly one-of-a-kind. I don’t Morris had grandiose dreams for the Cowboys in Year 1. His goal wasn’t to figure everything out in Year 1 and take the Cowboys to a title. I mean, if it happens — great. But if you’re trying to build something sustainable, shooting the moon in Year 1 means skipping the foundation. As process driven as Morris appears, that wasn’t an option.

He did the same thing at Incarnate Word and the Cardinals went to the FCS playoffs twice. He did the same thing at North Texas and in Year 3 the Mean Green could have gone to the CFP had it beaten Tulane in the American Conference title game.

Texas Tech has a foundation, though mega-booster Cody Campbell’s billions would lead you to believe otherwise. McGuire won seven or eight games in each of his first three seasons before the Red Raiders won the Big 12 for the first time last year. Sure, NIL and the transfer portal helped. But the Big 12 Championship game’s most outstanding defensive player was linebacker Ben Roberts, a player committed to the Red Raiders before McGuire took the job. He’s in his fifth season.

Billions don’t develop players. Coaches do. And player development is the backbone of any successful program. Morris knows this. To win at UIW and UNT he had to develop players.

If you’re a Cowboys fan, it’s OK to feel pride and frustration after Saturday’s loss. At this stage in OSU’s resurrection the emotions mix. What the Cowboys have done in 13 months is incredible. That’s worth an “atta-boy” when you see Morris with his kids at the Stillwater Wal-Mart (Coaches — they’re just like you and me. They need groceries, too).

But the loss was frustrating. There was something at stake. The Cowboys were answering questions about the CFP during the week. Oklahoma State was overmatched. They didn’t measure up. The Red Raiders exposed talent gaps that Morris and his staff must now fix this offseason.

This was never a one-year job. The Cowboys teased us. That’s actually OK. Oklahoma State played a meaningful football game in mid-November for the first time in three years. That’s worth something in the context of this rebuild. Morris knows that, even if he didn’t want to completely acknowledge that on Saturday. It’s a coach’s mentality — they just want to win.

“There are no moral victories in any of this,” Morris said. “I think as we continue to build this program the right way, there’s going to be a standard set, and there are some things that didn’t live up to our standard today.”