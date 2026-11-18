Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris didn't have to wait long during his Tuesday press conference to discuss the status of starting quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

In fact, it was the first question.

Morris indicated that he believes Mestemaker is “…going to be OK” after his starter suffered what appeared to be a shoulder stinger on the third play of Saturday's loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Morris didn't provide a in-depth update, but he seemed to indicate he was encouraged enough that he wouldn’t have to go to back-up Broderick Vehrs for Saturday's game with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

“Drew's a tough kid, and obviously was able to finish the game,” Morris said. “So we'll just continue to monitor how he feels. I mean, he's as tough as they come. He's a competitor at heart, and loves this team, and loves to compete.”

Drew Mestemaker’s Status for Arizona State Game

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That leaves things unclear as to whether the redshirt sophomore will appear on the Cowboys’ first player availability report on Wednesday. That will be Cowboys fans’ first official indication of how the team feels about Mestemaker’s progress from the injury.

He appeared to hurt his right shoulder when he was sacked on the third play of the game by Texas Tech defensive lineman T.J. Holmes. Mestemaker walked off the field shaking his right arm and briefly went into the injury tent to have the shoulder looked at. He also had it worked on after the possession in which he threw an interception. TV cameras showed trainers working out his arm and his shoulder to try and keep it loose.

“I landed on my shoulder weird, and it was just a stinger,” Mestemaker said on Saturday. “So they were just trying to work with me, keep the shoulder warm and just keep it feeling good out there.”

As Morris said, he finished the game, but his streak of 300-yard passing games came to an end in the 52-27 loss. Mestemaker finished 27-of-42 for 277 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Mestemaker has been incredibly durable since he assumed the starting job for the North Texas Mean Green at the end of the 2024 season, which was a bowl game. He started every game for North Texas in 2025 and has started every game for the Cowboys this season. This is the first notable and noticeable injury he's had this season.

Saturday’s game against Arizona State is set for 9:15 p.m. central time.