2023 Luck Proves Too Difficult to Replicate for Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State had a few favorable moments last season that it is yet to find in 2024.
OSU entered this season hoping to win a Big 12 title and make the College Football Playoff. Those hopes looked destined to take a hit in the Cowboys’ first matchup with an FBS school.
Against Arkansas, Kale Smith’s pick-six was the only bright spot of OSU’s first half, trailing 21-7 through 30 minutes. OSU turned it around in the second half and took the lead before eventually finishing with a win in double overtime.
The game was reminiscent of OSU’s 2023 season when it needed a few big breaks to reach the Big 12 Championship and a 10-win campaign. Trailing late against Utah, OSU looked ready for another improbable win.
Cutting a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to three in four minutes, OSU failed to get a final stop, and Utah ran the clock out to avoid a collapse in Stillwater. Since OSU was unable to complete the comeback during the conference opener, there have not been many signs of life.
OSU was blown out by Kansas State and West Virginia in consecutive weeks. Now, the Cowboys face a bye week before a late Friday night game at Big 12 contender BYU.
While OSU’s rough start is surprising, given its 10-win season in 2023, OSU needed everything to go right to reach that mark.
Last season, OSU trailed in the fourth quarter in four of its 10 wins. For comparison, OSU led in the first quarter against Iowa State and never held a lead in its other three losses.
While OSU never won a game when it lost the turnover battle, it also won every game it either won or tied in the turnover battle. OSU turned the ball over twice against Utah this season while forcing three, but it was unable to continue its trend from last season.
With many factors benefiting OSU last season, it makes sense the Cowboys came away with 10 wins. However, OSU has struggled to capitalize on those same opportunities this season, and its record has taken a significant hit.
