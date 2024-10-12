Friday Night College Football Upset Helps Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are on their bye week. Evidently, it'll be a critical one as they started the season 3-3 and are currently on a three-game losing streak. Unfortunately, all three of the games they lost have come in conference play, significantly hindering their season before mid-terms even began.
There's not a zero percent chance the team can win the Big 12 title, but it would take plenty of help. Like, a ton of help. With three losses in the conference already, they're essentially two games behind any program ahead of them in the standings. There are also a handful of programs to keep an eye on that are 2-0 in conference play.
However, on Friday night, the Cowboys received some help. Another program expected to finish at or near the top of the Big 12 before the season took a big loss. Utah suffered an upset loss to Arizona State on the road. Despite Cam Rising's return, the Utes took a loss to the Sun Devils.
Utah, like Oklahoma State, was highly touted heading into the first season of the new-look Big 12. Now, the Utes have taken a second conference. Neither program is in a good position to win the conference or even make the title game this season.
Oklahoma State's hypothetical path to making the Big 12 title game is a long, long road with many factors playing into the results, but Utah taking a Week 7 loss certainly helps, especially as the Cowboys are on their bye week and have time to recharge, reset and gear up to finish their last six games strong.
