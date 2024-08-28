2025 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys Select OSU Football Star Running Back
Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II could be off to the NFL after the 2024 college football season, which will be his junior year and mark his third year out of high school. The reigning Doak Walker Award winner is an absolute superstar and will lead the Cowboys offense in 2024.
In a recent 2025 NFL mock draft written by The Athletic, Gordon lands with the Dallas Cowboys keeping him in his original hometown. The superstar running back happens to be a Fort Worth native and fits exactly what the Cowboys need.
"Dallas has few weaknesses and great depth across the board. But it does have questions at running back, even after bringing back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason," The Athletic wrote. "Gordon is an elite runner with college football's Cowboys and put up 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns last year: As an added plus, he's a Fort Worth native."
The nation's returning leading rusher landing on America's team only makes sense. Gordon is an absolute stud and played a crucial role in turning around Oklahoma State's season a year ago. The bonafide superstar is capable of both playing with speed and using his frame to force missed tackles.
As The Athletic alluded to, Gordon's numbers for his 2024 campaign were absurd, and they're even crazier when taking into account his limited role through the team's first three games. This season, he'll be the start from the jump with the ability to pick up some steam heading into conference play.
Not only will Gordon have a huge role from the first snap of the season, but the offense will run through him. His solid size and frame, combined with foot speed and ball skills make Gordon a very, very intruiging NFL prospect.
