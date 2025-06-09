2026 4-Star DE Ben Duncum: Oklahoma State 'Team to Beat' in Recruiting Battle
Oklahoma State knows how to win them over. With 2026 four-star defensive end, Ben Duncum on campus for his official visit the Pokes broke out the big guns. When you come from Texas, riding horses is second nature and Duncum's mother decided to get in on the action.
"My mom loves horses. She rode them when she was younger, so she asked the staff at Oklahoma State if she could ride the horse. They let her take him around the stadium," said Duncum.
When one of the top defensive players in Texas wants to see his mom ride a horse around Boone Pickens Stadium... you've got to make that happen. Duncum is a 6-foot-5, 255-pound terror on the edge. He has received close to 30 DI offers from the likes of Kentucky, Wisconsin, Air Force, BYU, California, Oregon State, Houston, Utah, Tulsa and Wyoming, just to name a few.
OK State on SI recently caught up with Ben Duncum to talk about his recent O-State visit and his recent recruitment explosion.
You are one of the top defenders in the 2026 class. What has it been like dealing with the recruiting process over the past year?
"The recruiting process wasn’t very active early on in my career, but in February this year, I got all my offers, and it has been very cool to see the schools interested in me."
You have close to 30 offers heading into your final season of high school football. Was there any particular offer that made you realize things were getting serious?
"Oklahoma State was my first offer where I realized its pretty serious and where I fit into the 2026 recruiting class."
You recently made an official visit to Oklahoma State. Can you give us a brief breakdown of your time on campus and what impressed you the most?
"Oklahoma State really surprised me with their facilities and their campus. I thought nothing was really out there, and I was wrong. The facilities are crazy and I was expecting them to be more average but they really went all out for their players."
You still have another year at Lake Travis. Are there any early front-runners who have climbed to the top of your list?
"I wouldn't say there are any front runners at the moment yet, Oklahoma State definitely just caught my eye and is the team to beat."