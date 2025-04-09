2026 Commit Carter Langenderfer is All-In on Cowboys Coaching Staff
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have continued to be impressive on the recruiting road. They have attacked the future of the OSU program and landed a massive 2026 commitment from an in-state star.
Owasso safety Carter Langenderfer visited Oklahoma State this past Friday and before the weekend was complete... Langenderfer was a Cowboy. The 6-foot-2, 190 pound safety has all the intangibles to be a star at the next level. He recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about his recent visit to Cowboy country.
You had a long list of DI offers, what set Oklahoma State apart from the rest?
"One of the main things that made them stand out at first was the experience in their coaching staff, not only at the collegiate level but in the NFL as well, I feel like they can really help me grow into the best player I can be."
You recently visited Stillwater, give us a rundown of what stood out the most about your visit?
"The visit was amazing, a lot of things stood out, but my favorite thing was mainly just talking to the people. They are all great people up there, and it was great to get to sit down and have conversations with them and get to sit down and talk to Coach [Mike] Gundy."
Your commitment came fairly quickly after your visit, what has been your impression of the Cowboys coaching staff?
"I love this new coaching staff. I think they are going to do great things in the program and do it very quickly. They are going to coach you hard, but they are going to love on you at the same time, which both are important."
You come from a winning rich high school program in Owasso, what can fans of Cowboy football expect to see from you on the football field?
"Coming from a school like Owasso, it should be a smooth transition. The fans should expect to see great coverage skills and IQ along with growing instincts that are only going to get better."