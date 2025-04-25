2027 In-State QB Greydon Howell Set to Visit OSU on Saturday
The Oklahoma State Cowboy coaching staff has been one of the most active recruiting units in all of college football. They currently hold one of the top recruiting transfer portal classes in the Big 12 conference. With the 2025 roster filling up quickly, the Cowboys have since turned their sights on the future.
On Saturday, the Pokes welcome in 2027 QB Greydon Howell from Broken Bow. who will be making his second visit to the Stillwater campus. Howell's recruiting has exploded of late, and with two more years of prep football still on the horizon, he could see his recruiting stock explode.
Howell was offered by the Cowboys in early March, and he has only been up from there. He is a dual-threat quarterback and defensive back for coach Maverick Lang and the Savages of Broken Bow. Howell is considered one of the top players in the state of Oklahoma. He has received offers from Auburn, Miami, Stanford, Tulsa, Boston College, Sacramento State and UTSA.
Howell had an impressive sophomore season for the Savages, considering he hadn't played organized football since his seventh grade junior high season. He didn't disappoint in year one. Howell threw for 1,994 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,052 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The lefty gunslinger has more tools in at his disposal than he knows what do with. College recruits have quickly taken notice as well. He currently holds DI offers at quarterback, wide receiver, running back and defensive back. The scary part about Howell's game is the fact that football may not even be his best sport.
He is currently one of the top 2027 point guards in the state, where he is coming off a season in which he averaged nearly 30 points per game. Howell is also a starting outfielder for the Broken Bow baseball team and is a contender to bring home a state championship in the 400M Run.
Howell currently trains with Oklahoma football guru Sean Cooper of C4 Sports and Performance. Cooper has continued to help produce some of the most college ready football players in the state. Howell is currently the quarterback for Copper's C4 7v7 football program which recently traveled to California where he received an offer from Stanford.
OK State on SI recently caught up with Greydon Howell concerning his upcoming visit to O-State.
"I absolutely love the amount of love the Oklahoma State Cowboy fanbase shows," Howell said. "I have also noticed a resurgence in the Oklahoma State coaching staff."
Howell mentioned that he was impressed with the recent work the coaching staff had been doing at wide receiver.
"I was excited to see the Cowboys land Terrill Davis of UCO. I am a big fan of his style of play," Howell said.
This weekened is shaping up to be crucial one for the OSU coaching staff. Aside from the highly sought after Howell of the 2027 class, the Pokes will also welcome 2026 quarterback phenom Oscar Rios to Cowboy country. Rios currently holds upwards of 19 DI offers and is one of the most sought after remaining quarterbacks in the 2026 class.