2027 Owasso QB Drew Frankenfield Talks Oklahoma State Visit
Oklahoma State Cowboy quarterback coach Kevin Johns has left no stone unturned in his endless quest to land the next big quarterback to call Stillwater home. The buzz around spring practice concerning the quarterback responsibilities this season has been promising. Admiriation for Johns and the staff have been a major focal point early on for the Cowboy players.
The Cowboys showed their recruiting hand for the 2027 class which has proven to be extremely quarterback heavy. OK State on SI had the honor of sitting down with one of those potential targets, 2027 Owasso (HS) sophomore quarterback Drew Frankenfield.
You recently took a visit to Stillwater, what was something about Oklahoma State that stood out in your mind?
"I loved everything about OSU, but the thing that really stood out is Coach Johns coaching style. I loved the way pushes his players and is positive at the same time," said Frankenfield.
The Cowboys have a deep young quarterback room, what do you think you could bring to the table?
"They have a talented group of QBs, but the QB room could look pretty different by the time I get there. I learned a lot my first year starting at QB and was able run an offense that was very efficient against the toughest schedule in the state. I can make the throws needed and bring some mobility to extend plays and pick up yards with my feet. With two more years of development and experience, hopefully I can push for playing time early in my career and help my team compete for championships."
Your recruiting has really picked up very early on in your career. How tough is it to juggle recruiting and playing for 6A Owasso as an underclassman?
"I wouldn’t say I have juggled the recruiting part because that picks up as you put film out there."
Do you have any early favorites so far on the recruiting road?
"Obviously OSU is a favorite for me and will continue to be a favorite!"
Drew Frankenfield did things on the football field this season that most sophomores in high school could only dream of accomplishing. He threw for 2,667 yards and tossed 36 touchdowns. He ran for another 309 yards on the ground for the 12-1 Class 6A Owasso Rams.
In arguably the biggest high school football game in Oklahoma last season, Frankenfield threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns as Owasso took down Oklahoma high school juggernaut Bixby to kick off the season.
His stellar season on the football field earned him district 6A-1 MVP honors. The sky is the limit for the gunslinger from Owasso. He currently has been recruited by Tulsa and Oklahoma State. If he can just duplicate his 2024 season on the football field in 2025, then Frankenfield can expect a few more division I knocks on the door.