Cowboys Strike Gold in Transfer Portal with a 'Big Three' Addition

The Oklahoma State Cowboys endured a brutal 2025 season, finishing 1-11 overall and winless in Big 12 play, marking the program's worst record in decades. Injuries, quarterback inconsistency, and a stagnant offense plagued the team, averaging low points per game and struggling to generate explosive plays. The campaign ended Mike Gundy's long tenure, paving the way for new head coach Eric Morris, hired from North Texas to revitalize the program.

Morris acted swiftly in the transfer portal's opening weekend, securing commitments from three standout offensive players he coached at North Texas: quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins, and wide receiver Wyatt Young. This trio, often called the "Big Three," powered one of college football's most dynamic attacks in 2025 and now forms the foundation for Oklahoma State's rapid rebound.

New #OKState QB Drew Mestemaker shares photos of his visit to Instagram.

Drew Mestemaker emerges as the centerpiece. The redshirt freshman led FBS in passing yards with 4,379 and threw 34 touchdowns, showcasing elite arm talent, accuracy, and mobility. Oklahoma State's quarterback room faced chaos in 2025, cycling through multiple starters amid poor production. Mestemaker's arrival provides immediate stability and high ceiling, allowing Morris to implement his up-tempo, spread scheme without a learning curve. His experience in the system positions him as the clear starter, capable of stretching defenses vertically and elevating the entire offense.

BREAKING: North Texas star transfer RB Caleb Hawkins has Committed to Oklahoma State



He totaled 1,804 yards and 29 TDs this season



He totaled 1,804 yards and 29 TDs this season

Hawkins was named the AAC Rookie of the Year, 1st Team All-AAC, and an On3 Freshman All-American

Caleb Hawkins brings balance to the ground game. The true freshman phenom rushed for 1,434 yards and an FBS-leading 25 touchdowns, while adding 370 receiving yards and four scores through the air. He displayed vision, power, and burst, thriving in both inside and outside runs. The Cowboys' 2025 rushing attack ranked near the bottom nationally, lacking a consistent threat. Hawkins addresses that weakness head-on, forcing defenses to account for the run and creating play-action opportunities. His dual-threat ability adds versatility, easing pressure on the passing game.

Wyatt Young commits to OK State.



1,264 receiving yards, 10TDs, 18.1 YPC at UNT this season… scary thing is he can still get better.



He had visits lined up to Louisville & UM.



Morris gets them all. Mestemaker, Young, Hawkins, Coleman.

pic.twitter.com/qK2Bfv4jSg — Garrett Armbrust (@4thandsaturday) January 4, 2026

Wyatt Young completes the group as a reliable pass-catcher. He ranked third nationally with 1,264 receiving yards and hauled in 10 touchdowns on 70 receptions, excelling in the slot with crisp routes and yards-after-catch prowess. Oklahoma State's receivers struggled with drops and separation issues last season, contributing to offensive inefficiency. Young's production and familiarity with Morris's quick-rhythm concepts will provide Mestemaker a trusted target, opening space for others and sustaining drives.

These three rank among the portal's top 50 prospects, reuniting with Morris for seamless integration. Their prior success in a high-scoring North Texas offense that averaged over 45 points per game translates directly to the Big 12's competitive landscape. While defense remains a priority for further portal additions, an upgraded attack should reduce time-on-field burdens and flip close games.

Excitement for the future of Cowboy football is overflowing in Stillwater. Morris and his coaching staff have put together and early top three portal class and are showing no signs of slowing down. Could the Cowboys once again be looking at bowl contention? Only time will tell.