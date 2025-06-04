2028 In-State LB Ryder Waddell Visits Oklahoma State
2028 Poteau linebacker Ryder Waddell checks all the boxes as a next-level talent. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound defender from southeastern Oklahoma is quickly jumping onto the radar of many Division I programs. He landed his first DI offer as a high school freshman from the University of Texas-San Antonio, and the flood gates of recruitment for Waddell are soon to burst.
Waddell recently visited Oklahoma State, and he has a long list of top-notch programs lined up this summer. He is set for camps at Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech and Iowa State, just to name a few. He recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about recruitment, his heritage and Oklahoma football.
You have exploded onto the recruiting scene recently. What was it like landing your first offer as a freshman?
"To be honest, it doesn't seem real, and it is happening so fast I haven't had time to let it sink in. I feel like I'm living a dream to have such an opportunity at 15 years old."
Not many people are familiar with southeast Oklahoma football. Tell us a little about what goes on in Poteau, Oklahoma?
"Friday night lights in Poteau can't be matched. We have a loud and rowdy fan base that isn't afraid to travel. We are known to have more fans on an away game than the home team. At our home games, after every touchdown, we have fireworks and sirens. The local fire department sets up our fire trucks at the south end zone and extends the ladder with an enormous flag that flies for the entire game. We have Cavanal Hill, the world's highest hill, to the west of the stadium, with an awesome sunset behind it right about kickoff time. I have 5 older brothers who played for Poteau. Their names are engraved in the bricks on the columns of the stands. Football is a big deal in Poteau and Southeast Oklahoma."
You are a proud member of the Cherokee and Creek Nations. How important is your Native American history to you?
"My Native heritage is rich, and comes from both sides, each of my parents are tribal citizens, and that is something I'm very proud of. My mother is 3/8 Creek and 1/8 Cherokee. My grandfather on my mother's side was Chief Ward Coachman. He became chief not long after the Civil War. Just to mention a few of his accomplishments, he supported tribal citizenship to Freedman, and was known for making peace between the White House and western tribes. He was also heavily involved in agriculture. He led the remaining Creek Indians from Alabama to Oklahoma in the late 1800s. He was a well-educated man."
You spent a weekend at Oklahoma State. What stuck out the most during your time in Stillwater?
"I enjoyed the down-to-earth locals at Stillwater; it felt like home. The people that live there were polite. The coaches on campus were awesome, I especially liked Coach Dede, the LB Coach. He had a lot of enthusiasm and was a high-energy guy; he really kept me motivated, and I was able to learn a lot from him in just a few hours. I'm looking forward to seeing Coach Dede, Coach McNamara and Justin Gordon again."