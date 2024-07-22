247Sports Tabs Oklahoma State, Two Other Big 12 Teams Listed in CFP Predictions
Training camps will soon begin taking place on campuses all across the country soon, marking the official beginning of college football season. It's been a long, long offseason, but players will soon hit the gridiron once again.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are hitting training camp with a very, very familiar roster. They're returning some of the most production among power programs, which will be to their benefit. Because of this, they're expected to be near the top of the Big 12 once again, a season removed from losing the title game to Texas -- now a member of the SEC.
They hype around the Cowboys is real, and 247Sports' Brad Crawford recently updated his 12-team preseason College Football Playoffs prediction, which included Oklahoma State.
However, Crawford doesn't have the Cowboys outright making the playoffs, but rather as a watchlist team alongside Big 12 foe Kansas State. He predicts Utah to be the Big 12 winner and making the College Football Playoffs with an automatic bid.
“Equipped with more returning starters than most Power conference teams, Oklahoma State boasts an offense that includes reigning Doak Walker winner Ollie Gordon, veteran quarterback Alan Bowman, and an experienced front,” Crawford wrote. “The home bout with Arkansas early is a game to watch.”
For the Cowboys, taking down Arkansas and then having strong conference schedule success should leave them on the bubble of making the playoffs, regardless of whether or not the team wins the Big 12 title. Of course, it'd be easier for the program to take care of business and secure their first Big 12 title game victory since 2011.
