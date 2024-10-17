3 Betting Locks for Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU
Oklahoma State is still searching for its first Big 12 win.
On Friday, OSU will be in Provo for a late-night kickoff against No. 13 BYU. As the two teams trend in drastically different directions, this game presents a challenge for both squads.
After coming into the season as a Big 12 favorite, OSU is desperately trying to salvage its season and keep its bowl streak alive. Meanwhile, BYU is yet to lose and seems unlikely to suffer its first defeat against a struggling OSU team.
Betting locks for Oklahoma State at BYU:
Oklahoma State Under 20.5 Points
The Cowboys’ offense is looking for a spark on Friday, with sophomore Garret Rangel getting his first start of the season. However, their issues go far beyond the quarterback position.
OSU is yet to score more than 20 points in Big 12 play and the Cougars have had one of the conference’s best scoring defenses. Considering Kasey Dunn’s unit has shown no signs of life over the past three games, hitting the over seems nearly impossible without significant adjustments.
Brennan Presley Over 55.5 Receiving Yards
Presley has had at least 46 receiving yards in each of his past five games, including two games with at least 70 yards. While getting to 56 yards could be a challenge against a stout BYU defense, Presley is likely to be the go-to receiver.
With Rangel getting his first start, a veteran in Presley, who thrives in short-yardage situations, could be perfect for OSU’s offense. As long as Rangel can find Presley in space, he should be good for a big gain or two.
Jake Retzlaff Over 272.5 Passing and Rushing Yards
Oklahoma State’s defense. A running quarterback. This is about as obvious as it gets for a betting lock. Retzlaff is not only a solid rushing quarterback, but he is also the Cougars’ leading rusher.
Along with OSU’s susceptibility to big plays in the passing game, Retzlaff should have no issues getting big yards in key situations with his legs. Unless OSU’s defense looks drastically different from its past three games, Retzlaff should be able to kill the Cowboys all night.
READ MORE: Report: Oklahoma State to Start QB Garret Rangel at BYU
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.