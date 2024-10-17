Report: Oklahoma State to Start QB Garret Rangel at BYU
Oklahoma State will have a new starter under center at BYU.
On Thursday, The O'Colly reported that sophomore Garret Rangel will start against BYU. This will be Rangel’s first start since the infamous three-quarterback system to begin 2023.
Rangel has had limited game opportunities this season, making only three appearances. Even in his appearances against Tulsa, Utah and West Virginia, Rangel has not had much opportunity to showcase his throwing abilities.
This season, Rangel has completed 11-of-24 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Most of that production came in the second half of OSU’s loss to West Virginia, where he completed four of his five pass attempts for 75 yards, including a 43-yard pass to De’Zhaun Stribling.
Alan Bowman started the first six games for the Cowboys after returning for his seventh season of college football. Bowman’s season got off to a hot start, including a 396-yard, five-touchdown performance at Tulsa in the nonconference finale.
However, he has looked like a shell of himself throughout conference play, including multiple benchings. Failing to produce much, Bowman’s yardage has decreased significantly while throwing four touchdowns and six interceptions in three Big 12 contests. Along with Bowman losing the starting role, The O'Colly also reported that freshman Zane Flores is expected to be Rangel's backup.
Considering Rangel’s play toward the end of the West Virginia game, this move seemed inevitable. While Bowman was instrumental in OSU’s turnaround last season, his time as OSU’s starter appears to have ended.
While the Cowboys have many issues offensively, they are hoping a different quarterback can help ignite a change going into the second half of the schedule. There are no guarantees that Rangel will be better or give OSU better results than Bowman, but with an 0-3 mark in Big 12 play, it is well worth the try.
