3 BYU Defenders Who Could Impact the Game Against Oklahoma State
The BYU Cougars remained perfect on the season following a 41-19 thrashing of the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. With the offense going for over 40 points for the second time this season, it may have been the defense that stole the show. The Cougars only allowed 19 points in Saturday’s win and have allowed fewer than 20 points in five of their six wins this season.
The Cougars defense gives up an average of 17 points per game which ranks 11th in the nation. Their defensive secondary gives up an average of only 5.2 yards per completion which ranks 4th in the nation. An Oklahoma State offense that has been held relatively in check all season now must prepare for one of the toughest defenses they have faced all season.
Let’s take a look at 3 Cougar defenders who could impact the upcoming matchup between BYU and Oklahoma State.
Sophomore Linebacker Harrison Taggart
Harrison Taggart leads the Cougars in tackles this season with a team-high of 34 tackles. He has only played in five games this season but has come alive in his last two Big 12 games of the season (Taggart missed the Baylor game). Harrison recorded 10 tackles in the win against Kansas State and logged nine tackles in Saturday’s win over Arizona. He is a run stopping machine and has proven he can defend the pass. He has one interception in 2024 to go along with three pass deflections.
Senior Defensive End Tyler Batty
Batty brings loads of experience to the defensive line for the Cougars. Tyler has recorded playing time every season since 2020 and is on pace to have his best season ever for BYU. He missed a game early in the season but has still managed 24 tackles and one quarterback sack in 2024. He had a season-high six tackles in the win over Arizona. He could be gearing up for the biggest game of his senior season against a struggling Oklahoma State offense.
Sophomore Linebacker Isaiah Glasker
Glasker had a game to remember in the win over the Wildcats. He had five solo tackles, a QB sack, forced a fumble and took an interception 21 yards to the house for a defensive touchdown. He is a towering force on defense (6-5, 235) who has been a game-changer for the red-hot BYU Cougars defensive unit.
It may be the wrong week for the Oklahoma State Cowboys to get their offense back on track. O-State has yet to score more than 20 points in Big 12 Conference play this season and this coming Friday may be the same old story for the Cowboys in 2024.
