3 Cincinnati Players to Watch Against Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State is desperate for a win on Homecoming, but a few Bearcats could keep the Cowboys from having a successful night.
On Saturday, OSU will host Cincinnati in a prime-time affair on Homecoming. Riding five straight losses, OSU is hoping to find its way back into the win column against a Bearcat squad that just entered the AP rankings at No. 24.
Pulling the upset already seems nearly impossible for interim coach Doug Meacham and the Cowboys, but it will be especially difficult if they can’t find ways to disrupt a few select Cincinnati stars.
3 Bearcats to watch against Oklahoma State:
QB Brendan Sorsby
The Bearcats’ offense has been up and down this season, but their man under center has been a significant reason for their success. With 1,448 yards, 14 touchdowns and only one interception, Sorsby has been able to put up impressive raw numbers while also being great when it comes to ball security, which can be a bit of a rarity in college football.
Considering OSU’s defense already doesn’t force many turnovers, finding a way to hold Sorsby below his typical line might be Clint Bowen’s only hope. Leading the Big 12 with yards per attempt (11) and yards per completion (14.6), any time Cincinnati chooses to pass could end with a big gain.
WR Cyrus Allen
While Cincinnati has a great quarterback, Sorsby’s receivers also play a key role in his success. This season, Allen has been his favorite target and could be in for a big day against the Cowboys.
Leading the Bearcats in receptions, yards and touchdowns, Allen has made a clear mark this season. Considering the depleted OSU secondary Allen will be competing against, he will either have no issues having a big day or drawing enough attention that some of his teammates in the receiver room end up uncovered as well.
LB Jake Goldeay
With 56 total tackles through six games, Golday is easily the leader in that category for the Bearcats. As one of the leaders on a tough Cincinnati defense, Golday’s name will likely be said quite a few times on Saturday.
While OSU will be hoping to find some success on the ground against Cincinnati, Golday will be there ready to blow up anything the Cowboys want to accomplish on that front. With a forced fumble, a pass breakup and three sacks to his name this year as well, Golday’s ability to disrupt Sam Jackson V’s second start will be on full display.