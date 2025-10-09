3 Houston Players to Watch Against Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State is set for action against Houston on Saturday, but it won’t be easy.
OSU is entering this weekend as a double-digit underdog, and it has plenty to do with the players on the other side. Houston has gotten out to a 4-1 start and is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season last week against Texas Tech.
With the Cowbioys hoping for their first win of the season against FBS competition, they will need to do everything they can to make sure a few certain Cougars don’t make the headlines.
Three Cougars to watch at OSU:
QB Conner Weigman
Against this OSU defense, every quarterback will be a player to watch the rest of the season. However, Weigman likely still gets that designation with a solid Pokes defense on the other side.
This season, the Texas A&M transfer has been solid and could be ready to have the performance he’s been waiting for on Saturday. With 910 yards, six touchdowns and two picks this season, Weigman has done just enough for the Cougars to sprint out to a 4-1 start.
Add in 46 carries for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the ground element of Weigman’s game could be what gives OSU the most trouble.
WR Stephon Johnson Jr.
Once again, the Cowboys will be trying to stop one of their former players this weekend. Johnson was in Stillwater in 2022 and had a solid freshman season, which has carried into a fun three-year stint with the Cougars.
This season, Johnson has 10 receptions for 261 yards, with his 26.1 yards per reception ranking at the top of the Big 12. With a clear ability to make some electric plays and get big gains, it would be far from surprising if Johnson made his mark in the stadium where his career began.
DB Zelmar Vedder
The Cowboys have already been struggling on offense throughout the season, but they’ll enter Saturday’s matchup without either of their top two quarterbacks. With Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny both set to take in the action from the sideline, this game could be the perfect opportunity for Vedder to have a big day.
OSU has already struggled mightily in the passing game and with someone new under center, Vedder could easily add to his Big 12-leading six pass breakups. Add in a forced fumble already this season, and Vedder could disrupt the OSU offense in a multitude of ways.