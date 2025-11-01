3 Intriguing Betting Lines for Oklahoma State at Kansas
Oklahoma State is set for battle in Lawrence, and things could get interesting against the Jayhawks.
On Saturday, OSU will be on the road to take on Kansas in another Big 12 road game. After falling 42-0 last week, there isn’t much optimism for the Pokes.
While this matchup presents a lesser opponent than OSU has faced in recent weeks, the betting lines might be the most interesting part of this game against the Jayhawks.
Three intriguing betting lines for OSU-Kansas:
Kansas Over/Under 39.5 Points
The Jayhawks have mustered only 17 points in back-to-back games, losing both in blowout fashion. Now with the Cowboys coming into Lawrence, the oddsmakers expect a much more complete performance from the Kansas offense.
While it makes plenty of sense that Kansas should fare better against a team that hasn’t won a Big 12 game since 2023, there is also something to the idea that OSU could keep Kansas from reaching the 40-point threshold. After an explosive Texas Tech squad only put up 42 against the Pokes last week, there should be at least some hope for OSU’s defense to put together one of its best outings of the year.
Oklahoma State +15.5 1H
The Cowboys have often struggled right out of the gates this season, especially on the road, but this one might be a bit different. If OSU can carry some of its momentum on the defensive end and get an early boost from a potential Zane Flores return, there could be an opportunity for the Cowboys to get back on track.
Well, maybe enough for OSU to get back on track enough to keep the game within two possessions at halftime. Considering everything that Kansas has gone through over the past couple of games, it might not be a bad bet to believe OSU could be in this matchup when halftime rolls around.
Race to 10 points - Oklahoma State (+515)
It might be a long shot for OSU to win the game or even win a quarter, but there might be a path to OSU squeaking its way to 10 points before the Jayhawks do. If OSU can get some trickery to go its way in the first quarter and perhaps tag on a field goal, an improving OSU defense could do just enough to lead the Pokes to double figures before the Jayhawks.
