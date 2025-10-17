3 Intriguing Betting Lines for Oklahoma State-Cincinnati
Oklahoma State is set for Homecoming action against Cincinnati.
The Cowboys are hosting the No. 24 Bearcats on Saturday in hopes of pulling an improbable upset. Considering it won’t be easy for OSU to even keep this one close, following some of the most interesting betting lines of the week could keep this one worth watching.
3 intriguing betting lines for Oklahoma State-Cincinnati:
Rodney Fields Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+155)
While Fields has the best odds of any OSU player to find the end zone on Saturday, that isn’t the interesting part about this line. Instead, it’s that Fields has worse odds to score a touchdown than seven Cincinnati players.
Considering how OSU’s offense and defense have played throughout the year, it probably shouldn’t be the most shocking thing to see. Still, having a plethora of Cincinnati players ahead of Field on that list seems like a bit much.
Maybe the Cowboys will be able to get multiple players into the end zone on Saturday, but it’s hard to argue against Cincinnati having the spots at the top of that list.
1.5 Field Goals 1H
It remains to be seen if the Cowboys and Bearcats will be able to find the end zone throughout the opening two quarters of action on Saturday, but it seems likely that at least a few drives will end in field goal range.
Perhaps OSU’s defense simply won’t be good enough to force field goals, but it has been a bit of a bright spot for the Cowboys on that side this season. Meanwhile, even if OSU is able to get into Cincinnati territory and set up a scoring chance, Logan Ward hasn’t exactly been the most reliable kicker this season, making this line quite intriguing.
Oklahoma State to Score First and Lose (+265)
Last week, OSU struck first against Houston on a double pass that put Rodney Fields Jr. in the end zone. While OSU didn’t get the first points on the board against Baylor, it still had a productive first quarter.
Having scored the first points in three of its four home games this season, OSU might have a chance to at least get off to a solid start, especially if it gets the ball first. Considering that Cincinnati is an overwhelming favorite, the OSU scoring first part might be the only portion of this line to worry abou
