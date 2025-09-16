3 Oklahoma State Players Ready to Start Redemption Run Against Tulsa
After a humbling 69-3 loss to Oregon, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-1) return to Boone Pickens Stadium Friday night against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-2), seeking to reclaim their swagger before Big 12 play kicks off against Baylor. Last year's 22-19 win over Tulsa feels like ancient history, especially with the Golden Hurricane now led by ex-Cowboy RB Dominic Richardson, who's averaging 98.7 yards per game.
Tulsa’s defense, exposed in a 19-point loss to Navy, struggles against the run (5.6 yards per carry allowed), giving OSU a chance to unleash its revamped offense. The Cowboys’ D, which held UT Martin to 7 points in Week 1, must prove the Oregon rout was a fluke in this 6:30 p.m. ET clash on ESPN. As a beat writer who’s tracked the Pokes through highs and lows, here are three players poised to shape this in-state showdown.
QB Zane Flores
Flores endured a nightmare starting debut in Eugene, where he completed 7-of-19 passes for 67 yards with two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns. But the redshirt freshman showed flashes of potential against UT Martin. Following the loss of Hauss Hejny in game number one, Flores was supposed to be the guy.
With Tulsa’s secondary surrendering 250+ passing yards per game, Flores’ arm strength and mobility could shine if Mike Gundy lets the young gunslinger air it out. The bye week was much needed for a Cowboy football team that was licking its wounds after a rough trip to Eugene. If Flores finds rhythm, expect 200 yards and two scores to ignite the Boone Pickens crowd.
RB Kalib Hicks
Hicks has seized the starting role for now in the Poke. Despite a porous O-line against Oregon, he averaged 4.5 yards per carry (63 yards on 14 attempts). Tulsa’s run defense was shredded by Navy’s triple-option, and Hicks’ power and speed could exploit it. If the rebuilt line creates creases, Hicks could top 100 yards while controlling the clock. Look for him on stretch plays; he’s the catalyst to keep Tulsa’s offense off the field. This could be a statement game for Hicks, who is needing to show the coaching staff he belongs at the top of the rotation.
LB Brandon Rawls
Rawls has been one of the elder statesmen on the roster this season and is currently second on the team in tackles with 19. Against UT Martin, he recorded 11 total tackles and followed it up with an eight-tackle game against the Oregon Ducks. Rawls needs to take charge of the middle of the field in an attempt to recreate that magic from week one. Expect a 10-plus tackle night from Rawls.