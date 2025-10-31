3 OSU Players Who Must Step Up Against Kansas
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are headed to Lawrence as they are set to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon. This will be the Cowboys' sixth Big 12 matchup of the season and another chance to snap their conference losing streak.
Kansas is coming off back-to-back losses to Texas Tech and Kansas State, which means they’ll be hungry to get back into the win column on Saturday. The Cowboys haven’t won in Lawrence since 2020 and are hoping they can change that and the narrative of their season.
To do this, multiple players will have to step up and give performances they’re capable of but we haven’t seen yet.
Three players that must step up against Kansas:
Rodney Fields Jr.
Fields Jr. missed last week’s game against Texas Tech with a toe injury, but is expected to play this week against Kansas. He has been one of the bright spots in the Cowboys’ offense as he averages 5.5 yards per carry, and has had multiple games where he’s rushed over 100 yards.
Kansas’ defense this year has struggled to defend the run, as it allows 200.9 yards per game on the ground. This ranks them all the way at 121 in the country. The Cowboys must take advantage of this weakness if they want to move the ball efficiently on Saturday.
Parker Robertson
Robertson is now the Cowboys' leading tackler at 51 total tackles this season. He has gradually proven himself as the season has progressed and has shown why he deserves to lead the secondary. He has also caught one interception this year and has two pass deflections.
Robertson will have to lead the secondary against a Kansas offense that is heavy on the pass. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has thrown for 1,881 yards this season, along with 18 touchdowns. If the Cowboys want to stay in the game, Robertson will have to make sure no easy passes are caught.
The Quarterback
Whether the Cowboys think Zane Flores is ready to come back, they stick with Sam Jackson V or they go all in on Noah Walters, the Cowboys’ quarterback must deliver. Jackson has not built the resume the Cowboys had dreamed he would. He has only thrown over 100 yards once this season, and his only touchdown pass was on a trick play when he was still considered a receiver.
Flores was off the injury list last week, but the Cowboys chose not to play him. He would be a great addition to the roster and would give the Cowboys the offensive boost they need. No matter who lines up behind center Saturday, the Cowboys need them to play well to stay in the game.