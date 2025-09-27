3 Pieces That Must Click For OSU To Have A Chance Against Baylor
OSU is not where it wants to be in terms of success this season. The Pokes are 1-2 and have not beaten an FBS opponent since last year. Furthermore, the Cowboys are looking for their first Big 12 win since two years ago.
The opportunity to achieve both of these goals comes in the form of the Baylor Bears as they come to Stillwater on Saturday to take on the Cowboys. An explosive offense and quarterback Sawyer Robertson lead the Bears, as they have had impressive showings this year.
The Cowboys will need parts of their game to fall into place if they want a chance to take down the Bears.
Zane Flores’ Passing Game
The OSU quarterback was able to move the ball more last week against Tulsa, but he has yet to throw a passing touchdown. Flores has thrown for 417 yards this season and has also thrown two interceptions.
Baylor’s defense will be a tough challenge, as they already have four interceptions this season. Big 12 play is when Flores really needs to turn it up and find guys like Gavin Freeman and Terill Davis, or else there will be no question his spot will be gone once Hauss Hejny returns.
Getting Tight Ends Involved
Through three games, both Josh Ford and Will Monney have only two catches and have only 51 yards receiving combined. For a Cowboy offense that has been struggling to put up points, getting the bigger bodies involved would open up the offense quite a bit.
Last year, Ford had 10 receptions as a true freshman and had a single receiving touchdown. OSU will need him to continuously get better and show he can be a reliable option in the Cowboy offense.
Solidifying The Running Game
Rodney Fields Jr. has proved that he is the Cowboys' guy when it comes to running the ball. Last week, Fields Jr. rushed for 113 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per carry. With Fields Jr. being the one in control, it seemed as if the Cowboys had found a rhythm.
Fields Jr. has not found his way into the endzone this season, but it is only a matter of time if he continues to play his game. If OSU can continue to lean on Fields Jr., it might have a shot to break off some big plays.