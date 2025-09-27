All pokes

3 Pieces That Must Click For OSU To Have A Chance Against Baylor

Oklahoma State is looking to make a complete turnaround in both its current season and its Big 12 play over the past year.

Grayson Buchanan

Sep 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
OSU is not where it wants to be in terms of success this season. The Pokes are 1-2 and have not beaten an FBS opponent since last year. Furthermore, the Cowboys are looking for their first Big 12 win since two years ago. 

The opportunity to achieve both of these goals comes in the form of the Baylor Bears as they come to Stillwater on Saturday to take on the Cowboys. An explosive offense and quarterback Sawyer Robertson lead the Bears, as they have had impressive showings this year.

The Cowboys will need parts of their game to fall into place if they want a chance to take down the Bears. 

Zane Flores’ Passing Game

zane flores throwing the bal
Sep 19, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores (6) looks to pass during the second half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

The OSU quarterback was able to move the ball more last week against Tulsa, but he has yet to throw a passing touchdown. Flores has thrown for 417 yards this season and has also thrown two interceptions.

Baylor’s defense will be a tough challenge, as they already have four interceptions this season. Big 12 play is when Flores really needs to turn it up and find guys like Gavin Freeman and Terill Davis, or else there will be no question his spot will be gone once Hauss Hejny returns. 

Getting Tight Ends Involved

Josh Ford scoring a touchdow
Sep 14, 2024; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys tight end Josh Ford (40) jumps as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the second quarter at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Through three games, both Josh Ford and Will Monney have only two catches and have only 51 yards receiving combined. For a Cowboy offense that has been struggling to put up points, getting the bigger bodies involved would open up the offense quite a bit. 

Last year, Ford had 10 receptions as a true freshman and had a single receiving touchdown. OSU will need him to continuously get better and show he can be a reliable option in the Cowboy offense. 

Solidifying The Running Game

Rodney Fields Jr. runnin
Oklahoma State running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) runs the ball in the third quarter during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rodney Fields Jr. has proved that he is the Cowboys' guy when it comes to running the ball. Last week, Fields Jr. rushed for 113 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per carry. With Fields Jr. being the one in control, it seemed as if the Cowboys had found a rhythm.

Fields Jr. has not found his way into the endzone this season, but it is only a matter of time if he continues to play his game. If OSU can continue to lean on Fields Jr., it might have a shot to break off some big plays. 

