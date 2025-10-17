3 Players Who Must Step Up For The Cowboys To Pull Off An Upset
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are facing their second ranked opponent of the year in No. 24 Cincinnati. This time, the ranked matchup will be in Stillwater and will serve as the Pokes' homecoming game.
The homecoming crowd will be looking for a performance that hasn’t been seen yet out of the 1-5 Cowboys, as they are still without an FBS win this year. Displaying this performance will not be easy, as the Bearcats have proven they have one of the most explosive offenses in college football.
For Oklahoma State to be able to pull off an incredible upset, multiple players will have to step up to take down the ranked Cincinnati.
3 Players who must step up for OSU:
Rodney Fields Jr.
The Cowboys have struggled to get their offense rolling recently, but if Fields Jr. could have a big game, that all could change. He has the ability to make big plays and have impactful games, as last week he caught a 63-yard touchdown pass to give the Cowboys an early lead against Houston.
Fields Jr. has also been efficient as he’s averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The Cowboys will need him to be more than just efficient, but they’ll need him to be a spark that gives the offense some momentum.
Wendell Gregory
The Cowboy linebacker has been one of the few bright flashes for the Cowboys' defense. Gregory has 19 total tackles, three sacks and even a forced fumble. With the Cowboys' defense allowing over 35 points in every Big 12 contest, something must change if they want a possibility of an upset.
The Cincinnati offense has only been controlled by Nebraska this year, and it will take everything the Cowboys have to handle them this week. Gregory will have to make multiple plays to keep the Cowboys in this game.
Sam Jackson V
Jackson will make his second official start at quarterback for the Cowboys this week, and all eyes are on him. After only throwing for 84 yards, no touchdowns and throwing an interception, Jackson is looking for a bounce-back performance.
With the Cowboys having a new play caller this week in Kevin Johns, the offense might look a little different. With this comes new looks for Jackson to get players like Gavin Freeman and Shamar Rigby the ball in open space. If Jackson can get hot early, the Cowboys might have a chance to grab their first Big 12 win since 2023.