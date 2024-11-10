3 Takeaways from Oklahoma State’s 7th Straight Big 12 Loss
The woes on the 2024 season continued on Saturday for the Oklahoma State Cowboys as they fell in commanding fashion on the road at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs.
The Cowboys couldn’t find any sort of momentum as the Horned Frogs jumped out early and never looked back on their way to comfortable 38-13 conference victory.
With absolutely zero hope of making a bowl, Oklahoma State must now turn its attention to the future. But first, let’s take a look back at three takeaways from Saturday’s loss to TCU.
Brennan Presley continues to shine
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley may be one of the lone bright spots on the football field for the Cowboys this season. He hauled in 10 catches for 75 yards and broke a school record along the way. Presley now sits atop the all-time reception throne at O-State. His 297 career receptions snaps the long-time record held by Oklahoma State legend Rashaun Woods.
De’Zhaun Stribling cracks the 100-yard mark
Stribling had a productive day on the gridiron at wide receiver. He snagged seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. He showed on Saturday that all he needs is touches to make some magic happen on the field. If they can keep Stribling around next season, he could be a major contributor on a team that should be hungry to win football games.
Ollie Gordon II is running out of time
Let’s face it, we are in the final days of Ollie Gordon in a Cowboys uniform. The superstar running back is surely set to be one of the first running backs taken in the next NFL draft. Until then, we can only wonder what could have been if things had been just a little bit different in 2024.
Gordon had one of his best offensive games of the season against Horned Frogs where he toted the rock 25 times for 121 yards and and a rushing touchdown. All we can hope for in the final games of the season is that Gordon goes out in style.
