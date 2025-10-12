3 Takeaways From OSU’s Loss To Houston
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are now 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the Big 12 after their 39-17 loss to Houston on Saturday. The Cowboys are still looking for their first FBS win of the season and their first Big 12 win since 2023.
OSU started the game on a positive note when Shamar Rigby found an open Rodney Fields Jr. on a 63-yard receiving touchdown during a trick play. The Cowboy offense would struggle after this, though, as they only scored twice more.
The Cowboys have continued to struggle throughout this season, and their game against Houston presented new problems and confirmed old ones.
Here are three takeaways from OSU’s loss to Houston:
1. OSU needs Hauss Hejny
The Cowboys continued the Sam Jackson V experiment this week, but it did not go as expected. Jackson threw for 84 yards and threw one interception in his first quarterback start since 2023 at California.
The Cowboys are now on their third quarterback as both Hejny and backup Zane Flores are battling injuries. Flores, when playing, was not much better as he has a 0-4 record as a starter and didn’t throw a passing touchdown in four games.
In the one quarter Hejny played before suffering a foot injury, he showed a spark in the offense that OSU hasn’t seen since. He threw for 96 yards and a single touchdown before having to leave the game. Getting Hejny back will be the only way the Cowboys are able to solve their quarterback problems.
2. Defensive struggles remain
The Oklahoma State defense continues to struggle as the year rolls on. Against Houston, the Cowboys allowed 319 yards through the air and 168 yards on the ground. The Cowboys’ opponents average 36.67 points against them.
This problem hasn’t shown any improvement, and there is not much hope with defensive players continuing to go into the transfer portal. If the Cowboys are not able to stop the bleeding on the defensive side of the ball, it will be very hard for the Cowboys to win a game.
3. Running game has to return
The Cowboys only had 45 rushing yards on Saturday against Houston, which limited the offense significantly. Trent Howland only had one carry for one yard, and Fields Jr. led the team with 44 yards. The Cowboys’ longest rush was only nine yards, and they didn’t score a touchdown on the ground.
When the Cowboys are able to run the ball, they seem to be more productive. In OSU’s game against Baylor, it had a total of 157 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. For the offense to compete in the Big 12, the Cowboys' running game must get back on track.