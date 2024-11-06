3 TCU Players to Watch Against Oklahoma State

Week 9⃣ Microsoft @surface #Big12FB Moment of the Week



After trailing 31-14 late in the third quarter, @TCUFootball took a 35-34 lead when Josh Hoover hit Eric McAlister with an 84-yard touchdown pass with 5:10 to play. The game-winning pass tied for the 12th longest in TCU… pic.twitter.com/17eaWaSm8x