3 Things Oklahoma State Must Fix Before Big 12 Play
Oklahoma State is coming off its first home loss to Tulsa since 1951, and the rest of the season is not looking hopeful for the Cowboys.
The Pokes have now lost 11 straight matchups against FBS opponents, and with their Big 12 schedule starting next week against Baylor, the Cowboys have to fix multiple things if they want to collect another win.
Passing Offense
Although quarterback Zane Flores threw for his most yards of the season against Tulsa, his performance needs to continue to improve. Flores completed 25 of his 40 passes and threw for 214 yards. Flores has yet to throw a touchdown pass this year and has completed only 57% of his passes in his three games.
The Cowboys still don’t have a favored wide receiver as Gavin Freeman leads the team in receptions with only nine. Following behind him are Terrill Davis and Christian Fitzpatrick with seven each. The Cowboys dropped multiple passes in their loss to Tulsa, which can not continue if the Cowboys want to win close games.
Secondary Troubles
In its first three games, Oklahoma State has allowed 647 yards through the air, including the 219 yards let up against Tulsa. The Pokes' secondary has also allowed five touchdowns through the air this year, with their only rushing touchdowns allowed being against Oregon.
This year, the Pokes have only one interception, courtesy of Kale Smith in Week 1 against UT Martin. Furthermore, Oklahoma State has only had six passes defended through nonconference play. With Baylor coming to Stillwater next week, the Cowboy secondary will have to find an answer for quarterback Sawyer Robertson.
Converting On Third Down
In the 49 third-down situations the Cowboys have faced, they have converted on only 18. This puts the Cowboys’ third-down percentage at 36.74%, which warrants flashbacks to last year when they ended the season with a 35.4% conversion rate.
This has forced the Cowboys to punt a total of 20 times this season, making their defense carry a majority of the game load.
With Oklahoma State having its first 1-2 start since 2007, it doesn’t seem like there is much hope for the Cowboys. Luckily, they are still 0-0 in the Big 12, and their future is entirely up to them and how they prepare, starting next week with Baylor.