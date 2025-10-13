All pokes

3 Things OSU Must Look Out For This Week Against Cincinnati

The Cowboys are in for a matchup against one of the nation's best offenses.

Grayson Buchanan

Oklahoma State interim coach Doug Meacham walks on the field before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Oklahoma State interim coach Doug Meacham walks on the field before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Houston Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma State is in for another tough matchup, as No. 24 Cincinnati is set to come into Stillwater on Saturday night. The Pokes are now 1-5 and are looking for any positives they can hang onto as the season progresses. 

Cincinnati is 5-1 and is on a five-game win streak, in which they’ve beaten Big 12 opponents Kansas, UCF and at the time No.14 Iowa State. The Bearcats are led by their electric offense and are looking to continue their winning streak to be bowl eligible for the first time since 2022. 

If OSU wants a chance to keep this week’s game close, it will have to look out for multiple things that Cincinnati does remarkably well. 

Here are three things OSU must look out for against Cincinnati:

Cyrus allen
UCF Knights defensive back Phillip Dunnam (2) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 11, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pass distribution

Cincinnati does not just rely on one receiver to move the ball. The Bearcats have six players this season with a receiving touchdown, and also have six receivers with over 100 receiving yards. 

Wide receiver Cyrus Allen has the most receptions for the Wildcats, as he has caught 27 passes this season. Allen also has the most receiving touchdowns as he has made it into the end zone five times this season. 

However, Caleb Goodie has the most receiving yards for Cincinnati, as he has 349 on the season and averages 20.8 yards per catch. 

The Cowboy defense has struggled with defending opposing teams' passing offenses, and if they can’t figure something out for Saturday, this game will be out of reach fast. 

Evan Pryo
Cincinnati Bearcats running back Evan Pryor (6) runs with the ball in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two-back system

The Bearcats don’t have just one running back that carries the load for them; they have two. Evan Pryor and Tawee Walker are the two-back system that has produced 693 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns for the Bearcats. 

Pryor has 349 yards on 7.9 yards per carry, whereas Walker is right behind him with 344 yards and three rushing touchdowns. These two could present a serious issue for the Cowboys' defense and must be dealt with if the Cowboys want any chance to win on Saturday.

Brendan Sorsb
Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) looks to pass against the UCF Knights in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Brendan Sorsby

The Bearcats quarterback has to be the top priority for the Cowboys to stop. Sorsby has thrown for 1,448 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and has only thrown one interception. He’s not limited to passing, as Sorsby is the Bearcats' third leading rusher with 327 rushing yards. He also leads the team in rushing touchdowns with five. 

Sorsby doesn’t go down easy, as he’s only been sacked one time this season. The Cincinnati quarterback has the tenth-best QBR this season with an 84.1, and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. 

The Cowboys must deal with Sorsby and keep him contained, or they’ll suffer their sixth loss in a row. 

feed

Published
Grayson Buchanan
GRAYSON BUCHANAN

Grayson is majoring in sports media at Oklahoma State University. He’s covered various sports in the states since 2024.

Home/Football