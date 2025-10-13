3 Things OSU Must Look Out For This Week Against Cincinnati
Oklahoma State is in for another tough matchup, as No. 24 Cincinnati is set to come into Stillwater on Saturday night. The Pokes are now 1-5 and are looking for any positives they can hang onto as the season progresses.
Cincinnati is 5-1 and is on a five-game win streak, in which they’ve beaten Big 12 opponents Kansas, UCF and at the time No.14 Iowa State. The Bearcats are led by their electric offense and are looking to continue their winning streak to be bowl eligible for the first time since 2022.
If OSU wants a chance to keep this week’s game close, it will have to look out for multiple things that Cincinnati does remarkably well.
Here are three things OSU must look out for against Cincinnati:
Pass distribution
Cincinnati does not just rely on one receiver to move the ball. The Bearcats have six players this season with a receiving touchdown, and also have six receivers with over 100 receiving yards.
Wide receiver Cyrus Allen has the most receptions for the Wildcats, as he has caught 27 passes this season. Allen also has the most receiving touchdowns as he has made it into the end zone five times this season.
However, Caleb Goodie has the most receiving yards for Cincinnati, as he has 349 on the season and averages 20.8 yards per catch.
The Cowboy defense has struggled with defending opposing teams' passing offenses, and if they can’t figure something out for Saturday, this game will be out of reach fast.
Two-back system
The Bearcats don’t have just one running back that carries the load for them; they have two. Evan Pryor and Tawee Walker are the two-back system that has produced 693 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns for the Bearcats.
Pryor has 349 yards on 7.9 yards per carry, whereas Walker is right behind him with 344 yards and three rushing touchdowns. These two could present a serious issue for the Cowboys' defense and must be dealt with if the Cowboys want any chance to win on Saturday.
Brendan Sorsby
The Bearcats quarterback has to be the top priority for the Cowboys to stop. Sorsby has thrown for 1,448 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and has only thrown one interception. He’s not limited to passing, as Sorsby is the Bearcats' third leading rusher with 327 rushing yards. He also leads the team in rushing touchdowns with five.
Sorsby doesn’t go down easy, as he’s only been sacked one time this season. The Cincinnati quarterback has the tenth-best QBR this season with an 84.1, and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.
The Cowboys must deal with Sorsby and keep him contained, or they’ll suffer their sixth loss in a row.