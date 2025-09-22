3 Things OSU Must Watch Out For Against Baylor
Oklahoma State is on the path for an even worse season than last year, and opening Big 12 play this Saturday isn’t helping.
The Cowboys are coming off an upset 19-12 loss to Tulsa this past Friday. The Pokes' performance did not shine hope into the remainder of their schedule, which is now signified by the Pokes not being favored to win any remaining games.
Oklahoma State will welcome Baylor to Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday afternoon to start Big 12 play. The 2-2 Bears are coming off a 27-24 loss to Arizona State, losing on a last-second field goal. Although its record doesn’t appear much better than OSU’s, Baylor possesses multiple weapons the Cowboys will need to look out for.
Stout Secondary
The Baylor secondary is not an easy thing to overcome. Baylor’s defense is averaging one interception per game and has had 13 passes defended this year. You don’t just have to worry about them through the air, as safeties DJ Coleman and Kendrick Simpkins both have forced a fumble this year.
Baylor held Auburn to just 108 passing yards to open the season, and this season has only allowed 181 passing yards per game. Navigating how to move the ball through the air will be a tough challenge for OSU this Saturday.
Rushing Attack
Baylor has run the ball 134 times this year and is averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Bryson Washington has gotten 83 of those carries and has accumulated 415 rushing yards in four games. Washington is averaging one rushing touchdown per game for the Bears this season.
With OSU having struggled against opposing teams running the ball, the Baylor running back will be a big problem if he gets going.
Sawyer Robertson
The Baylor quarterback has already thrown for 1,320 yards this season and has thrown for 13 touchdowns. He can do it with whoever, too, as he has thrown a touchdown to six different receivers. Robertson has put up unreal stat lines, with him throwing for 440 yards against SMU and 419 yards against Auburn.
Robertson has played better secondaries than the Pokes’ and done just fine, so stopping him has to be priority number one for OSU.
The Cowboys have their work cut out for them against Baylor, and with how they have been playing, Saturday might get ugly quickly.