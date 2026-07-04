5 Colorado Buffaloes That Oklahoma State Fans Need to Know for 2026 Matchup

It was a hard fall for the Colorado Buffaloes last season.

After nearly clinching a berth in the Big 12 Championship game in 2024, Colorado backslid to a 3-9 record, with just one league victory. Head coach Deion Sanders lost plenty of talent after 2024, including his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Both are in the NFL.

Sanders is working to remake his program once again. To get back on the right side of .500 he's hired two new coordinators and leaned into the transfer portal almost as hard as he leaned into it when he was hired before the 2023 season. Will it work? Only time will tell.

Here are five Colorado Buffaloes for Oklahoma State fans to remember before the matchup on Oct. 24.

QB Julian Lewis

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some thought he would start right away as a true freshman. Instead, he played four games, and the Buffs retained his redshirt. He completed 55.3% of his passes in just under 100 attempts with 589 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He was time in the final three conference games against Arizona, West Virginia and Arizona State, so avoiding interceptions is notable. New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion wants to run a scheme with vertical passing as a centerpiece, so the Buffs want to unleash Lewis’ arm this season.

WR Joseph Williams

Williams transferred from Tulsa to Colorado and his numbers remained steady. His freshman season with the Golden Hurricane included 30 catches for 588 yards and five touchdowns. With Colorado he caught 37 passes for 489 yards and four touchdowns. The speed is notable and with the emphasis on the vertical passing game Williams would be in for a huge season if Lewis gets the protection he needs up front.

TE Zach Atkins

Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His name could end up on plenty of tight end awards lists this season. He has the talent. He just needs more opportunity. Last year with different quarterbacks he caught 20 passes for 149 yards. He was fourth on the team in receptions and he was in the Top 20 among Big 12 tight ends in receptions and receiving yards. With Lewis at the helm full time and Williams the only returning starter at wide receiver, the Buffs could lean into Atkins more in 2026.

DT Santana Hopper

Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense is a bit of enigma entering the season. There are no returning starters and there is a new defensive coordinator in Chris Marve, formerly of Virginia Tech. The Buffs also brought in a ton of transfers. Hopper has the chance to make an impact right away. With Tulane last season he had 4.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. He also played three seasons at Appalachian State. He’s been working toward a chance at a power conference school, and this is his moment.

LB Liona Lefau

Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lefau is a transfer but one of the most experienced defenders on the team having played 42 games at Texas with 22 starts. That makes him a projected starter going into fall workouts and a player to watch during the season. He was a full-time starter in 2025 and finished with 69 tackles, 27 unassisted tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one sack, and one fumble recovery during the 2025 season. He enters 2026 with 139 career tackles with an interception.