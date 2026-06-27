5 Houston Cougars Oklahoma State Fans Need to Know for 2026 Matchup

The Houston Cougars enter the 2026 season as true contenders to reach the Big 12 Conference title game for the first time since joining the league in 2023.

Head coach Willie Fritz, who took over before the 2024 season, deserves a lot of credit for it. He’s coached at every level, from junior college to a power conference and all he does is win. He guided the Cougars to a 10-win season in 2025. He has 11 returning starters and imported key talent in the transfer portal to make a run at Texas Tech and BYU for a spot in the title game in Arlington in December.

Here are five Houston Cougars for Oklahoma State fans to remember before the matchup on Oct. 17.

QB Conner Weigman

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Weigman shed three years of inconsistency and injuries when he transferred from Texas A&M to Houston, which is closer to where he grew up and played high school football at Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Texas. He put together a breakthrough season in his first year with the Cougars, throwing for 2,705 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions along with 700 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He’ll be brimming with confidence in his second season with the Cougars, which will be his last college season.

RB Makhi Hughes

Oregon Ducks running back Makhi Hughes. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hughes was at Oregon last year but got lost the shuffle of the Ducks reaching the College Football Playoff. In fact, he only had 70 yards. The Cougars are hoping he’ll be more like the back he was at Tulane from 2023-24, where he had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, was named American Conference rookie of the year and named a two-time all-American Conference first-team selection. The move to Houston reunites him with head coach Willie Fritz, who Hughes played for during his freshman year.

WR Amare Thomas

Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Cowboys know Thomas well. He burned them for more than 150 passing yards in their meeting last season. He was named to the All-Big 12 first team after he caught 67 passes for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns. His receiving yards and touchdowns caught were second-best in the Big 12 and he had the best season of any Houston receiver in three seasons. Entering his second year with Weigman at the controls, Thomas could exceed those totals.

LB Brandon Mack Jr.

Mack has the potential to have a phenomenal season for the Cougars as their jack linebacker, which allows him to rush the passer as much as it allows him to track down running backs. The 2025 season was a breakthrough for him, as he finished with 33 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks. The Cougars lost several key pass rushers from 2025 so Mack will be leaned on early for production there until the rotations are worked out. By the time the Cougars play the Cowboys, he should have help.

CB Will James

Houston Cougars defensive backs Will James and Kentrell Webb. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

James was a second-team all-Big 12 selection last season, and he returns as one of the best cover corners in the conference. He finished last season leading the Cougars in interceptions (3), turnovers gained (4) and forced fumbles (2). He also had 38 tackles, including four tackles for loss. He’ll be surrounded by returning talent at safety (Jordan Allen and Kentrell Bell) and has a top FCS transfer incoming in Stephen F. Austin’s Jalen Mayo. James should have a big year for the Cougars.