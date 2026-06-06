5 Murray State Players Oklahoma State Fans Need to Know for Next Season

The Oklahoma State Cowboys probably see their contest with Murray State as a tune-up. For the Racers, it could be their biggest game of the year.

It's not often that a program like Murray State gets to go to a major college environment like Oklahoma State. The two programs have never met. By the time the Racers set foot on campus in Stillwater on Sept. 19, the Racers will have already played three games. The Cowboys will be playing their third game and coming off what is sure to be a bruising contest against Oregon.

Both teams are looking to turn things around. Both went 1-11 last season. But there feels like there's more hope in Stillwater than there is in Murray, Ky. Still, the Racers have talent and here are five players that Cowboys fans need to pay attention to on gameday.

QB Jim Ogle

Murray State has five quarterbacks on the roster and that includes Ogle, a redshirt sophomore who was the Racers’ primary starter last season. He threw for 1,767 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. That isn’t to say his job is safe. His backup, Baxter Wright, is also back and he threw for 577 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in nine games. One can debate whether experience from a 1-11 season is good or not. But at least the Racers have it.

RB Tyrell Campbell

The redshirt freshman from Canada is the Racers’ leading returning rusher. He gained 135 yards and a touchdown last year, which was good for fourth on the team. Wright is the team’s leading returning rusher even though he’s a quarterback. Campbell averaged a team-best 5.2 yards per carry, which means letting him get into open space is a mistake. He also only lost six yards on rushes, so he’s also hard to bring down behind the line of scrimmage.

S Dylan Rowsey

Rowsey might be the best returning player on the team. He was Murray State’s leading tackler in 2025, finishing the campaign with 139 tackles, including 89 solo. He also picked off two passes and had a sack. He was good enough to catch the attention of the Associated Press, who named him an honorable mention All-American. Given the transfer portal era, it’s surprising the Racers were able to hang onto the senior.

LB Conlee Crossno

What the redshirt freshman lacked in experience he made up for in production. He was the Racers’ second-leading tackler in 2025, as he finished with 89 tackles, including 48 solo. He picked up a sack and 4.5 tackles for loss. That didn’t earn him Missouri Valley Football Conference postseason honors. But he’ll be on everyone’s radar going into 2026.

LB Clayton Ingram

The sophomore made some serious strides in 2025. He finished with 68 tackles, which was third-best on the team. He also had two tackles for loss. He could be in for a bigger season. The talent is there. He played for one of the top high schools in Texas, as he helped Carthage win a state championship in 2022.