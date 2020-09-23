SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Kelley Shows Extreme Class in Defeat, He Recognizes What's Important

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- A tremendous story that we read in The Oklahoman from Jacob Unruh confirmed what we found when we went to Thomas and visited with standout Oklahoma State commitment and tremendously talented defensive tackle Aden Kelley.

I found Kelley was not only a very talented and powerful presence on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense. He was always thanking, hugging, and praising teammates that were working hard in practice and especially those that went against him only to get knocked on their butt, but were working to help make him and the strong Thomas team better.

Last week in Cashion, Thomas lost to Cashion 28-7. Losses aren't taken lightly in Thomas, a top-ranked program that annually battles for state championships. At halftime, trailing, Kelley thinking about something other than himself, something other than football, something more important and sees Cashion Assistant coach Cale Cochran.

He had read about how Cochran had lost his wife, Jacie, when she died during childbirth this past summer. The Cashion football assistant has been the object of many prayers, well wishes, and thoughtful gestures. Kelley, a Friday night football warrior and a future Oklahoma State Cowboy felt the need to give Coach Cochran one more.

He spotted Cochran ahead of him at halftime and Kelley made his move.

“Coach, Coach, hold up,” Kelley said and told Unruh of what happened. Cochran stopped and turned around. Kelley ran up to Cochran and delivered a bear hug. Kelley told Unruh that Cochran has a beautiful baby boy. He said he prays for Cale and his son, Jaxon, every day.

“It’s just something that the man’s hurting,” Kelley said to The Oklahoman. “He lost a very close loved one. I just can’t imagine what he’s going through. It’s a tough deal. “You’re kinda at a loss for words what to say about it. But at the same time a little pat on the back can go a long way. That’s just what I tried to offer.”

Cale wrote about the experience over the weekend on Twitter. “Although it hit me pretty hard where I was reminded yet again that I’ll never see her again … I was absolutely impressed with this young kid’s actions,” Cale wrote. “I have always heard how great of a kid he is, but I sure am thankful he came up and said those nice words.

Kelley said he wasn't looking for notice and didn't do it for the publicity. He didn't seek that out. This just happens to be a very good football player that gets it, understands the things in life that are important.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Thread

Oklahoma State kicks the season off against Tulsa in Boone Pickens Stadium. Follow along with the action with the official game thread.

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Cowboy Football Ring of Honor Could Help Bridge the Gap Between Program and Former Players

Thurman Thomas, the first induction into Oklahoma State football's Ring of Honor, believes this could help bridge the gap between the program and some former players.

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

More Monday Gundy on Illingworth and Some Injuries on the Offensive Line

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy on his comfortable freshman quarterback Illingworth and the banged up offensive line that protects him.

Robert Allen

by

High Def Poke

Hubbard Named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named one of 22 college football players to be named to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State Releases Full Look At 1987 Throwbacks Dedicated To Thurman Thomas

Oklahoma State has released a full look at the the 1987 throwback uniforms dedicated to Thurman Thomas in the ring of honor

Marshall Levenson

Brown Plays Off Oklahoma State Problems and will Focus on Preparing for Full Strength Pokes

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown knows Oklahoma State is a big challenge.

Robert Allen

Sanders in Walking Boot, to Be Re-Evaluated on Wednesday

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders is currently in a walking boot after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday's season opener against Tulsa. According to Mike Gundy, Sanders will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Zach Lancaster

by

Grumble

As the Lone Team to Play on Saturday, Cowboys Sweep Big 12 Weekly Honors

Oklahoma State was the long Big 12 team to play on Saturday, so as a result, they swept the weekly conference honors.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Gabe Brown Gives Cowboys A Leg-Up at Linebacker in 2022 Class, 2021 Focused on OL

Stillwater linebacker Gabe Brown commits to the 2022 Oklahoma State class and update on the 2021 Oklahoma State class

Robert Allen

Game Details Announced for Oklahoma State at Kansas

The broadcast details for Oklahoma State's Big 12 road opener against Kansas on October 3 has now been set.

Zach Lancaster