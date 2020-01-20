Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

A.J. Green Checked In for Senior Bowl Week in Mobile

Robert Allen

This is a huge week for Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green as he will be the only Cowboy playing in this year's Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Two other Cowboys are in all-star action this week as center Johnny Wilson and reserve defensive end Mike Scott are playing in the revived Hula Bowl Game in Hawaii. 

The 6-1, 190-pound senior out of DeSoto, Texas was a four-year starter for the Cowboys and finished with 49 tackles, 39 unassisted, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown at the very start of the second game of the season against McNeese State. 

The Senior Bowl is the premier college all-star game and a leg up toward the NFL Draft and the NFL Combine coming up in February. Green is on the North squad and will be coached by the Detroit Lions staff. Matt Patricia, a defensive-minded head coach just overhauled his staff after the season. As part of the changes, Patricia just hired former Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Cory Undlin as his new defensive coordinator. Green is likely to be coached all week by Undlin. 

Green's strengths are his size and physical style of play. He is excellent in press man. He has good speed and can usually stay with receivers. His ball skills are good and he has made some monster plays to win games like the way he did in his junior season at the end of the West Virginia game as he knocked the ball away in the end zone on the last play. 

PK4_2596A (1)
A.J. Green goes high to stop the pass and preserve a win over West Virginia.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

His aggressiveness can work against him as he did draw more than a few pass interference penalties in his career. Overall, he had 147 tackles, 119 of those unassisted, six interceptions, 21 passes defended, and two forced fumbles. 

This week you can see Green and the North practice at the following days and times.

2020 Senior Bowl Practice Schedule for the North - Day
Practice Time

Tuesday, Jan. 21

3-4:30 p.m. (CST)

Wednesday, Jan. 22

12:30-2:30 p.m. (CST)

Thursday, Jan. 23

12:30-2:30 p.m. (CST)

Highlights of all the practice sessions can be seen on the NFL Network (check your listings on cable and satellite).

The game will be televised on the NFL Network with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff (CST) on Saturday, Jan. 25 from Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile. 

In practice, Green will be working against quarterbacks Steven Montez of Colorado, Justin Herbert of Oregon, and a familiar foe in Jalen Hurts from Oklahoma. Among the receivers that Green will be covering in the all-important practices that are viewed by virtually every NFL teams scouting and coaching staffs are Texas Longhorns Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson, Austin Mack of Ohio State, Van Jefferson of Florida, and Jauan Jennings of Tennessee. 

In the game on Saturday, Green will see quarterbacks Shea Patterson of Michigan, Anthony Gordon of Washington State, and Jordon Love of Utah State. The South receivers include Green's arch-rival from college in Denzel Mims of Baylor. Mims caught the winning touchdown in a close play over Green in 2018 in Waco. This fall in Stillwater, Green primarily shut Mims down.

Michael Pittman from USC, James Proche of SMU, K.J. Hill of Ohio State, Chace Claypool of Notre Dame, and Quartney Davis of Texas A&M are other receivers for the South squad.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Make Offers, Entertain Prospects with First of Back-to-Back Junior Days

Oklahoma State football welcomed the likes of CamRon Valdez and Jaeden Roberts along with a lot of other talented football prospects for Junior Day

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Five Expectations from OC Kasey Dunn Calling Plays

New offensive coordinator and play caller Kasey Dunn should add some variety and surprise to the Oklahoma State offense.

Robert Allen

by

Spud the Poke

One Of Texas' Top Wideouts Names Oklahoma State As His Leader

Over the past few days/weeks it has become apparent that Oklahoma State is trying to start out fast and strong with recruiting both the classes of 2021 and 2022

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State in Great Position With A Top 2021 OL Prospect

During Saturday’s ‘Cowboy Day’, the first of two junior day events for Oklahoma State, the staff hosted multiple high level recruits, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. One of the premiere prospects that spent his Saturday on campus was Galena Park North Shore high school offensive guard, Jaeden Roberts.

Marshall Levenson

by

scottsdalepoke

OSU Athletics Update: Baseball, Band (Location) and a Football Update

Here's an update from across the campus and athletic village for Oklahoma State that includes baseball, basketball and football news.

Zach Lancaster

McCray Catches Trio of Passes in East-West Shrine Game and Ammendola Kicks in NFLPA Game

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jordan McCray caught three passes in the East-West Shrine Game

Robert Allen

Cunningham Shines in Hoophall Classic Against IMG Academy

Cade Cunningham showcased his skills for the country as Montverde Academy rolled over IMG Academy, and he showed why he's going to shine at Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

Chuba Hubbard's First Interview Since Announcing He's Back at Oklahoma State

Chuba Hubbard spoke to Sirius-XM Radio at the Walter Camp festivities in New Haven, Ct.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Football: The Pulse is Racing

Pep rallies and more to dig and despise

John Helsley

Motivation by the Pine Sparks Pokes, but not Enough

Oklahoma State loses to Baylor and sees some improved performances from Cam McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa

Robert Allen

by

Mojo52