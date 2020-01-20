A.J. Green Checked In for Senior Bowl Week in Mobile

This is a huge week for Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green as he will be the only Cowboy playing in this year's Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Two other Cowboys are in all-star action this week as center Johnny Wilson and reserve defensive end Mike Scott are playing in the revived Hula Bowl Game in Hawaii.

The 6-1, 190-pound senior out of DeSoto, Texas was a four-year starter for the Cowboys and finished with 49 tackles, 39 unassisted, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown at the very start of the second game of the season against McNeese State.

The Senior Bowl is the premier college all-star game and a leg up toward the NFL Draft and the NFL Combine coming up in February. Green is on the North squad and will be coached by the Detroit Lions staff. Matt Patricia, a defensive-minded head coach just overhauled his staff after the season. As part of the changes, Patricia just hired former Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Cory Undlin as his new defensive coordinator. Green is likely to be coached all week by Undlin.

Green's strengths are his size and physical style of play. He is excellent in press man. He has good speed and can usually stay with receivers. His ball skills are good and he has made some monster plays to win games like the way he did in his junior season at the end of the West Virginia game as he knocked the ball away in the end zone on the last play.

A.J. Green goes high to stop the pass and preserve a win over West Virginia. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

His aggressiveness can work against him as he did draw more than a few pass interference penalties in his career. Overall, he had 147 tackles, 119 of those unassisted, six interceptions, 21 passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

This week you can see Green and the North practice at the following days and times.

2020 Senior Bowl Practice Schedule for the North - Day Practice Time Tuesday, Jan. 21 3-4:30 p.m. (CST) Wednesday, Jan. 22 12:30-2:30 p.m. (CST) Thursday, Jan. 23 12:30-2:30 p.m. (CST)

Highlights of all the practice sessions can be seen on the NFL Network (check your listings on cable and satellite).

The game will be televised on the NFL Network with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff (CST) on Saturday, Jan. 25 from Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile.

In practice, Green will be working against quarterbacks Steven Montez of Colorado, Justin Herbert of Oregon, and a familiar foe in Jalen Hurts from Oklahoma. Among the receivers that Green will be covering in the all-important practices that are viewed by virtually every NFL teams scouting and coaching staffs are Texas Longhorns Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson, Austin Mack of Ohio State, Van Jefferson of Florida, and Jauan Jennings of Tennessee.

In the game on Saturday, Green will see quarterbacks Shea Patterson of Michigan, Anthony Gordon of Washington State, and Jordon Love of Utah State. The South receivers include Green's arch-rival from college in Denzel Mims of Baylor. Mims caught the winning touchdown in a close play over Green in 2018 in Waco. This fall in Stillwater, Green primarily shut Mims down.

Michael Pittman from USC, James Proche of SMU, K.J. Hill of Ohio State, Chace Claypool of Notre Dame, and Quartney Davis of Texas A & M are other receivers for the South squad.