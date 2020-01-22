Pokes Report
Green Moved to the South at Senior Bowl and is Having a Strong Week

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- With the injuries and pull outs of cornerbacks at the 2020 Senior Bowl, Oklahoma State corner A.J. Green, originally designated for the North team is playing for the South and is having a good week so far. Green is now being coached by Lou Anarumo, the defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals and a veteran secondary coach in the NFL having been in that position with the New York Giants and previous to that the Miami Dolphins. 

Anarumo seems to like the Cowboys 6-1, 190-pound big-style corner as on one play in seven'on-seven where Green was beaten on the outside, but Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert missed on his delivery and Clemson safety K'Von Wallace squating on the seam picked the pass off. 

"Hey nine, Mr. Green, called Anarumo walking out to Green wearing jersey number nine with his white OSU logo'd helmet. "We're man on the outside, just run and cover, okay?"

Anarumo did not have to correct much as Green seemed to love being in man coverage and several times did a nice job on Texas receiver Collin Johnson. Green had covered Johnson well throughout their college years. In the second practice in Mobile on Wednesday in seven-on-seven, Green did a nice job on Johnson in a flat route. Johnson caught the ball but was smothered for a short gain. 

USATSI_13842486
A.J. Green (#4) reacts to missing a chance to pick off a Texas A&M pass in the Texas Bowl. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Later, in what may have been Green's best play of the day during full team 11-on-11, Johnson ran a dig route and Green was all over him and got a clean break up. 

Other highlights for Green on Wednesday included in seven-on-seven, Green covering Florida's Van Jefferson, who had been tearing up the defense on Tuesday and Wednesday. Green was lined up man on Jefferson, who was lined up inside in twins and then ran an exchange with the outside receiver. Both defensive backs handled the footwork well and Green was step for step with Jefferson, who at Florida had a career 175 receptions for 2,159-yards and 16 touchdowns. 

Green also did a nice job with his reads on zone as he slipped up only once that we saw and made his correction mid-play and did not allow a catch on the play. 

On Tuesday, Green got mixed reviews from our contacts. 

Our good friend Charles Davis from FOX and the NFL Network, who will do the game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. said this:

"A.J. battled yesterday, had some wins and losses in one on one coverage drills," Davis text us. "He did get handsy, as your scouting report indicated, but he also was able to win without penalty on a couple of other reps. I think he had a day similar to most. Wednesday and Thursday are the big ones for him."

We now know that Wednesday was a good day for Green.

The South will practice again late on Thursday going at 3-to-5 p.m. at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Prior to heading to Mobile and then after the Senior Bowl, Green has been in Florida working out and doing NFL Combine training at IMG Academy. 

