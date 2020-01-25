Good to Go Unnoticed? A.J. Green Did as a Corner in the Senior Bowl

Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green is the Cowboys top prospect for the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and the question going into the draft season was how high could the 6-1, 195-pound corner go? Green has the size, speed, athletic ability to be a good NFL corner. This week in practices, he did well. He got beat some in the one-on-ones, which highly favor the offense, but in seven-on-seven and full team drills he was good, really good at times. That was confirmed on Saturday in Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile as he got the start for the South team. Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, a secondary coach by pedigree coached the South corners and safeties throughout the week and made the decision on who to start.

Green made Anarumo look good as Green was targeted only one time in the game on a deep corner route by Notre Dame receiver and Canadian native Chase Claypool and Green was all over Claypool and the throw by quarterback Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was slightly ahead of Claypool. It was the only time Green got to signal incomplete.

The North won the game 34-17, but Green was only on the field for two of the North's scoring drives as the corners alternated in pairs every other series. Green was out there, but on the opposite side when Patterson hit TCU running back Darius Anderson on a wheel route out of the backfield and Anderson went 75-yards for the touchdown that tied the game at 7-7.

Then Green was on the field for the first North drive of the second half that culminated in a touchdown run of 11-yards by JaMycal Hasty of Baylor. Green was ever targeted on the drive.

Honestly, Green covered extremely well with his worse play being a flea flicker by the North and Green let the intended receiver go on the run look, but the deep safety in cover one picked him up and Green came up to help run the receiver that caught the ball out of bounds.

The only tackle Green made was on a punt return when he ran the North returner K.J. Hill out of bounds.

Green was close to being at the right place at the right time when Tulsa corner Reggie Robinson II got the hit and forced Hasty to fumble the football. Green was there and could have made the scoop recovery but Brian Cole II of Mississippi State was a little closer and the safety that was once on Netflix "Last Chance U." while he was playing at East Mississippi C.C. made the recovery as Green escorted him down the field before he was tackled by Hasty.

You can see by his Twitter post that Green enjoyed the festivities of Senior Bowl week including the parade. Green interviewed with a number of teams this week

Green will now go back to Florida and the IMG Academy for more training to prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis next month.