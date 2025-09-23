Big 12 Coach Reacts to Oklahoma State Firing Mike Gundy
After 21 seasons, head coach Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are officially parting ways. And it’s been the talk of the college football world on this Tuesday.
Gundy was a powerhouse for decades, leading what was once a pedestrian OSU program into an era that saw 10-plus-win seasons, bowl victories, a Big 12 championship, players sent to the NFL and much more.
Despite a rough ending to his tenure that featured a 3-9 season last year and a 1-2 start this year, few will forget Gundy’s impact on OSU football.
One Big 12 coach has already weighed in on Gundy’s far-reaching impact.
“I mean, we’re just in such a crazy time,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said at a Tuesday press conference. “It’s obviously disappointing. You know, you think the world of what he’s been about, obviously what he did at Oklahoma State was exceptional and will probably be really hard to replicate.
“Unfortunately we live in a world where the value of that, sometimes, is short-lived, and we’re quick to forget how powerful and how impactful he really was on that community. So I think the world of coach Gundy and just really grateful for everything he’s done for me for sure.”
Campbell is currently trying to accomplish at Iowa State what Gundy did at OSU, putting his school on the map with several seasons of winning consistency. Campbell has received plenty of interest from other schools, but has stuck it out with the Cyclones, and now has them ranked No. 14 in the county with a 4-0 record.
The parting with Gundy itself isn't necessarily shocking — the team failed to win a conference game last season, and seemed to be continuing a downward trend this year with Gundy's worst-ever loss and a rather embarrassing performance against inter-state rival Tulsa.
The timing of the firing, however, is certainly odd. Gundy spoke to the media just yesterday, and seemed to be gearing up to coach in the team's Big 12 bout with Baylor. Gundy would've met with Campbell and Iowa State in the last game of the regular season on Nov. 29.
More in the college football world are sure to weigh in on Gundy's firing as the day progresses, given he was the second-longest tenured head coach in the country.