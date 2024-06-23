Analyzing Oklahoma State's Toughest Opponents in the New-Look Big 12
This year, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will play a handful of new opponents after Arizona State, Colorado, Arizona and Utah all joined the Big 12 over the offseason.
Following a 10-4 performance in 2023 that saw Mike Gundy's team earn a berth in the conference championship and a victory over Texas A&M in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, the Pokes will have a chance to return to the Big 12 Championship in 2024 with Texas and Oklahoma heading to the SEC.
Even with the departure of two high profile programs, the Cowboys still have a few tough games on the schedule and will need to lean on their returning veterans to get past some of their new conference foes.
Even before Big 12 play begins, the Pokes will have an early season test when the Arkansas Razorbacks come to Stillwater at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7 for a thrilling Week 2 matchup. While Sam Pittman's team is coming off of a 4-8 season in the SEC, the Razorbacks have still recruited well and could cause problems for OSU so early in the year.
As many Oklahoma State observers remember, the team struggled out of the gate last season before righting the ship midway through the year. Still, the Cowboys have enough talent and experience to handle Arkansas.
Two weeks later, the Pokes will welcome Utah to Boone Pickens Stadium for their first Big 12 matchup against the Utes. While Utah is also coming off a subpar season by its own standards, the Utes should get starting quarterback Cam Rising back in 2024, making them a dangerous team once again.
Additionally, Utah is just one year removed from winning back-to-back Pac-12 titles, defeating former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and USC in December of 2022. While the Utes should be a formidable opponent once again, the Cowboys have the good fortune of meeting Kyle Whittingham's team in Stillwater.
One week later, OSU will travel to Manhattan, KS, to take on Kansas State after topping the Wildcats 29-21 in 2023. Led by former 4-star recruit Avery Johnson at the quarterback position and a number of returning players, KSU will once again be a tough matchup, especially on the road.
Finally, Oklahoma State will travel to Boulder, CO, in late November to take on the Colorado Buffaloes. While the Buffs didn't make a bowl game in 2023, head coach Deion Sanders has recruited well and brought multiple big time prospects to the Rocky Mountains.
Led by high profile stars like Shedeur and Shilo Sanders as well as former 5-star prospect Travis Hunter, Colorado could be the most talent-rich team Gundy and company have on the schedule in 2024.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.